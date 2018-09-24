092618 Bulldog sports roundup

Cross Country
Bulldog boys and girls at Lincoln Park
The Highland boys and girls cross country teams ventured to Lincoln Park in Springfield last Saturday (Sept. 22) for the Springfield Invitational meet.
In the boys division of the three-mile race, the Bulldogs got top 50 finishes from Nick Hanratty at 17th place (16:35), Eaton Rosen at 32nd place(16:59), and Brylee Portell in 49th place(17:29). Highland placed 12th in the boys division.
In the girls division, the Bulldogs had two top 15 finishers. Julia Loeh placed 13th (19:52) and Jessica Borror finished 14th (19:52),
Boys Golf
Bulldogs second at MVC
Last Thursday (Sept. 20) turned out to be a special one for the Highland Bulldogs on the links. The Bulldog boys golf team shot a team score of 335 to take second place in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament at Belk Park Golf Couse in Wood River.
Clayton Mallard and Evan Sutton fared quite well on the 18-hole finishing second and third overall. Mallard shot a 76 with at 4 over par. Sutton shot 77 with a 5 over par. Waterloo won the tournament with a team score of 318.
Volleyball
Highland def. 25-16, 25-11
The Bulldogs spikers started off the week after claiming the Granite City Tournament championship with a decisive two-set match Mississippi Valley Conference match win last Tuesday (Sept. 18) at Jerseyville. Highland, which won five games in Granite City, moved to 15-1 with the victory.
Highland def. Waterloo 26-24, 25-20, 26-24.
Highland turned in another strong night on the court as the Bulldogs battled to a three-set match win at home last Thursday (Sept. 20) over Mississippi Valley rival Waterloo. After splitting the first two sets of the match, the Bulldogs clawed their way past Waterloo 26-24 in the third set to claim the match.
Highland, winners of 8 straight matches, moved to 16-1 with the win.
Soccer
Granite City 3, Highland 0
Highland battled Granite City to a 0-0 tie in the first half but three second-half goals doomed the Bulldogs to a 3-0 nonconference road loss last Monday night (Sept. 17.) Ryan Martins, David Myers, and Chase Reeves scored goals for the Warriors.
Martins scored the game-winner for Granite City. Senior goalie Riley Reeves took the loss for Highland (5-8).
Highland 2, Jerseyville 1
Playing on the road for the second straight night, Highland fared much better at Mississippi Valley Conference rivalJerseyville High School. Sophomore Josh Loeh scored a penalty kick goal as the Bulldogs survived double overtime and penalty kicks to beat the Panthers 2-1 last Tuesday (Sept 18).
Nick Sykora had an assist for the Bulldogs. Andrew Kribs scored the lone Jerseyville goal. Bulldog keeper Riley Field made 8 saves. Three of them in the penalty kick round to preserve the win.
Triad 5, Highland 0
Highland fell to archrival Triad 5-0 last Thursday (Sept. 20) at Triad High School. Triad scored three first-half goals to take control of the game. Tucker Kendrick led the Knights with two goals
.Austin Borri and Jake Ellis each had an assist. Highland slipped to 5-9 with the loss.
Comments