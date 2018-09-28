Alhambra news, events and meetings

Flu Shots
Alhambra Township will provide free flu shots Monday, Oct. 8, from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Township Park. This is only available to people living in Alhambra and the Township.
Call Freddie 618-488-7603 to register. For people with difficulty walking, a nurse will come out to the car and administer the shot. Let Freddie know if in need of this service.
Fire Department Open House
The Alhambra Volunteer Fire Department will kick off National Fire Prevention Week with an Open House Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the community.
Tour the fire house, get a chance to see inside a real fire truck and ambulance. See how the equipment works.
Enjoy complimentary hot dogs and chili, coffee and tea. Sign up for attendance prizes.
Weather permitting, children will receive free rides on an actual antique fire truck.
School News
No school Friday, Oct. 5, due to teachers institute. No school Oct. 8, Columbus Day.
Cherrydale items should be picked up Oct. 11.
Students will be selling Caramel Apples until Oct. 14.
Village Web Site
Villagers are invited to check out the village website at www.villageofalhambra.com . The website includes a list of all village officers, events, history and zoning codes. The sites will be used to notify the public of new events and important public notices.
Village of Alhambra
The Village is now accepting online payments. To pay with a credit/debit card 24/7, go to www.villageofalhambra.com and them click the payment option. For further information, contact the Village Clerk at 618-488-3505 or go to the Village Hall at 602 W. Main.
Alhambra Morning Glories 4-H
The Alhambra Morning Glories 4-H Club will be meeting Monday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Alhambra Township Building. 4-H welcomes all young people between the ages of 8-18 to come attend a meeting and see what 4-H is all about.
Alhambra Village Board Meeting
The next meeting of the Village Board will be Monday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall, 109 East Main St.
Alhambra Township Meeting
The next meeting of the Alhambra Township board will be Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Township Center 101 East Main St.
Cub Scout Pack 3040
Cub Scouts will meet in the basement of Salem Church Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Hitz Memorial Home Apple Butter Season
Residents and volunteers will be peeling apples Oct. 15 and 16 and will be cooking Oct. 18. Each year the fragrance of cooking apples wafts through the neighborhood as many volunteers gather to cook the apple butter. This is a time-consuming process, and everyone that would like to try their hand at stirring the apple butter is welcome to stop by and share in the fun and fellowship.
Trick or Treat Walk/Run
There will be a Trick or Treat Walk/Run fundraiser for the Center School Oct. 27 at Alhambra Park. Cost of the event is $20 adult; $15 for children 12 and under. Volunteers are needed with this event.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Oct. 2: Brett and Wanda Bruhn
Oct. 3: Cale and Crystal Ash, Brett and Jennifer Henschen
Oct. 4: Eric and Allison Price
Oct. 6: Kenneth and Janice Korsemeyer
Oct. 7: Bob and Joan Kakac, Shawn and Shannon Hogg
Oct. 8: Brady and Katie Quade
Oct. 9: Olin and Betty Zweck
Oct. 10: Derik and Kristin Payne
Birthdays
Oct.: Laura Reckmann
Oct. 2: Nicole Knackstedt, Allen Knackstedt, Russell Hiller, Bill Reckman, Daniel Engelke and Linda Diesen
Oct. 3: Mark Vassier
Oct. 4: Dave Renken, Patrick Stille, Jonathon Prott and Doug Sumner
Oct. 5: Katie Jamnuk, Glenn Riepshoff and Derek Bright
Oct. 6: Bob Brown, Bob Kakac and Daryl Diesen
Oct. 7: Gary Adolph, Jared Frueh, Austin Suhre and Alvena Bishop
Oct. 8: Jill Verson and Ryan Driscoll
Oct. 9: Katelyn Helf and Collin Abert
Oct. 10: Dennis Brueggeman, Deny Gehrig, Shaun Lewis and Chuck Sanders
