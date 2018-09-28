Grantfork events and meetings

Fire Safety Week
Parents and children are invited to check out the Firefighter Frankie website compliments of ADT Security.
In preparation for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 7-13) ADTSecurity.com created Frankie’s Guide to Fire Safety, a guide designed to educate youth about common fire risks through fun and interactive activities such as drawing escape routes and word searches.
Frankie’s Guide to Fire Safety – https://www.adtsecurity.com/fire-safety-guide/
Township Meeting
Leef Township Meeting Oct. 3, at 7 p.m.
Grantfork Historical Society
The Historical Society will host a fun event Sunday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Grantfork Fireman’s Open House. The event will take place on the grounds of St. Gertrude’s Church and will include food, bluegrass music, old tractor/small engine display, crafts and baked goods.
There will be a Community Prayer Service from noon to 12:30 p.m. followed by a presentation by Barb Kay in her portrayal of Dolly Madison as she talks about Illinois in the War of 1812.
Other events for the afternoon will include a photographer taking Fall pictures.
The fire department will have a safety demonstration on the use of a fire extinguisher and will have the Smoke House on the grounds for a safety demonstration to go along with Fire Safety Week.
There will be many activities for the children and will include a raffle. Contact Wendy Heilig 618-444-2520 for further information.
Free Dental Care
There will be a free Dental Clinic on the campus of Southern Illinois University Dental School in Alton for children ages 3-13.
The clinic will be Monday, Oct. 8 (Columbus Day).
Registration for the event will be Oct. 8 from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the Campus Gym.
In order to be eligible for free dental children must be enrolled in the free lunch program at their school and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
