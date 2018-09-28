Handbag sale benefits hospital auxiliary

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a handbag sale Thursday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5, from 9 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 6 from 9 to 12 p.m. in the Ungacta Conference Room located at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland at 12866 Troxler Ave.
Featured will be over 100 new handbags in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors at discounted prices. Stop by the Ungacta Conference Room and support the Hospital Auxiliary – this is a sale you won’t want to miss!
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary is composed of volunteers who donate their time and ministerial services to patients, visitors, staff and administration of the Hospital. They help promote and advance the welfare of the hospital by providing supplemental and additional support through volunteer hours and financial donations.
Volunteer roles include: valet parking attendants, way-finding ambassadors to visitors and patients, couriers for departments throughout the Hospital, and health fair assistants, just to name a few.
They also manage the Hospital Gift Shop, spending many hours fulfilling the operational requirements of staffing, purchasing, pricing, maintaining inventory, and serving customers.
Through various fund-raising efforts, the auxiliary members work to increase their annual donation to the hospital each year. Some annual events include a multi-family garage sale, used book sales, quilt raffles, baked goods, jewelry and handbag sales. They focus much effort on one large fund-raiser each year, initiating a new event every few years for a unique opportunity for the community and hospital colleagues.
For more information about the Auxiliary and membership, call Jan Korte-Couch at 618-651-2593.
