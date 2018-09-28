HNL 100318 HSHS DAISY

Jeana Olier of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is a recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the efforts of nurses. Olier received the award for helping a patient by streamlining two procedures to happen during one hospital visit.
“Jeana coordinated both procedures, saving me a visit and anesthesia, said the patient who nominated her. “She is so professional and cheerful and put me at ease. I appreciate the personalized care and her sense of humor. She is truly a delight.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses inspired the award.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
“The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to recognize our nurses and how much we value their work and dedication,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are very proud of Jeana. She provides excellent care to our patients, and we are blessed to have her as a nurse as St. Joseph’s Hospital.”
