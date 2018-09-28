“Accepting his Help”

One of my 17 grandkids is almost 2. I call him “ornery” while my daughter affectionately calls him “bratty boy.”
He gives me many illustrations of God’s principles.
Recently, he was sitting in our high chair and wanted out. He rejected my offer to help. He squirmed and murmured for a while. Finally, I removed the tray and reached out. Still no acceptance of my help.
Try as hard as he could, the large safety block between his legs (meant to keep kids from accidentally sliding out) was working. More squirming, murmuring, and crying came. Still no acceptance of my offer to help. Finally, totally frustrated and dejected he reached out for help. I picked him up and put him on the floor. Tears all gone and finally happy, off he went.
I want my grandson to learn to be independent, and to a degree, self-sufficient. But he also needs to understand the blessings of being dependent, especially on God.
The psalms are full of references to “God our helper.” As Isaac Watts considered Psalm 90, he wrote the hymn “O God, Our Help in Ages Past.” The first two verses say, “O God, our help in ages past, Our hope for years to come. Our shelter from the stormy blast, And our eternal home. Under the shadow of Thy throne still may we dwell secure; Sufficient is Thine arm alone, and our defense is sure.”
God wants us and puts us in circumstances where we have to acknowledge our need of Him. He delights in helping His own. So why does it take us so long to accept “His help”?
Comments