Bulldogs sports report

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Harriers third at county meet
The Highland boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Triad High School for the annual Madison County meet last Tuesday (Oct. 2) and did quite well there.
The Bulldogs boys runners turned in their best finish in the large school division since 2009 with a 99-point third place behind perennial champion Edwardsville and Triad. Nick Hanratty was Highland’s lone All-County performer, finishing 11th (17:24) in the 3-mile race.
On the girls side of the large school division, the Bulldogs were strong as well with a second place finish. Highland scored 41 points while Edwardsville won with 25 points. Sam Henghold (20:35), and Julia Loeh (20:45) led the way with 5th and 7th place finishes. Kate Marti (21:09), and Jessica Borror (21:13) also fared well finishing 8th and 9th place respectively.
BOYS GOLF
Highland fourth at regional
Last Tuesday (Oct. 2) turned out to be a good start to the postseason for the Highland boys golf team. The Bulldogs visited the Links Golf Course in Jacksonville and finished fourth in the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Five individuals qualified for sectionals as Evan Sutton, Jake Brauns, Clayton Mallard, Reid Koishor, and Jaxton Black all made the cut.
Sutton the team with a 79, finishing 5th and Brauns finished 9th, shooting an 81.
GIRLS GOLF
Golfers sixth at regional
Highland paid a visit to Effingham Country Club in Effingham last Tuesday (Oct. 2) had a solid day with a 6th place finish in the Class 1A Regional Tournament.
The Bulldogs shot 420 as a team on the 18-hole course. Audrey Wilke was the Bulldogs lone sectional qualifier. Wilke had the 16th best 18-hole score and shot a 94.
SOCCER
Highland 2, Jerseyville 1 (OT)
It took overtime and three rounds of penalty kicks but Highland perservered, pulling out a 2-1 victory on Senior Night at home.
The teams each scored a goal in the second half after a scoreless first half. The Bulldogs got the win thanks to a goal in the third round of penalty kicks. Wyatt Freand scored the Panthers lone goal in the first half. The Bulldogs moved to 7-9 with the win.
Waterloo 1, Highland 0
Highland ventured south to face Mississippi Valley Conference rival Waterloo last Thursday (Oct. 4) and came up just short.
Waterloo got a second-half goal from Hayden Reese to break a scoreless tie and goalie Sam Ward made stand up as Highland fell 1-0.
Riley Field made six saves in taking the loss.
Highland fell to 7-10 with the setback.
Highland 2, Breese Central 1
Highland scored a goal in the first half and added a goal in the second half to claim a 2-1 nonconference road win at Breese Central last Saturday (Oct. 6). The Bulldogs moved to 8-10 with the victory.
VOLLEYBALL
Highland def. Triad 25-0, 25-0
It was another day at the office for the Highland girls volleyball team last Tuesday (Oct. 2).
Highland started off strong and finished strong as the Bulldogs rolled past MIssissippi Valley Conference counterpart Triad in straight sets.
Bella LaPorta and Megan Ramsey provided the offensive punch with 8 and 4 kills. Sydney Coker, Claire Diercks,Jennessa Kimmle also had strong nights with 3 kills each. Highland improved to 19-1 with the victory.
Highland wins Bulldog Invitational
The Highland girls volleyball team took care of business the court last weekend. Highland won four games last Friday (Oct. 5) and Saturday (Oct. 6) to claim the Highland Bulldog Invitational Tournament championship.
The Bulldogs beat Centralia, Altamont, Carbondale and then in three sets defeated Waterloo 25-19, 15-25, and 15-12 to claim the title. The four-game weekend win streak moved Highland to 23-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Netters place second at MVC tourney
Last weekend proved to be another successful outing for the Highland girls tennis team. Just five days after beating Central 7-2 in their final Mississippi Valley Conference match of the fall, the Bulldogs finished a strong second place at the conference tournament held at Highland and Triad last Friday (Oct. 5) and Saturday (Oct. 6).
The Bulldogs finished behind Triad with 38 points. Taylor Fleming won the number one singles flight and Kaitlyn Feldmann won the number two singles flight. Fleming and Feldmann teamed up for a second place finish in the number one doubles division. Ashlen DeLuca finished second in the number four singles division. Hannah Geest finished second in the number six singles flight.
Triad won the meet with 43 points followed by Highland, Jerseyville. Civic Memorial, and Waterloo.
