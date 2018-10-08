Raising daughters in God’s wisdom

Being a parent takes wisdom, courage, and heart. And being the parent of a girl often requires an extra measure of love and tenderness.
Our next edition of the Focus on the Family Broadcast will encourage you to trust God with your daughter and equip you to help nurture her relationship with God, with her family, and with the world around her.
We’re airing a special conversation we recorded a few months ago with Jonathan and Wynter Pitts, parents of four girls. Unfortunately, a short time after we talked, Wynter went home to be with the Lord.
She was the niece of Dr. Tony Evans, and a young, vibrant woman who spoke life and truth into girls’ hearts. She had a passion for leading them into a relationship with the Lord.
When we spoke with Wynter and her husband, Jonathan, who is now on staff at a church in Nashville, they offered great insight on raising girls and passing a solid faith onto them. As you’ll hear, they were honest and authentic about how parenting can be messy, but what matters most is your legacy – your children.
For Wynter, passing that torch came sooner than anyone expected. And her legacy is carried through her four girls – Alena, Kaitlyn, Camryn, and Olivia. It’s in her honor that we air this program.
