Alhambra Fire Department open house kicks off Fire Safety Week

Fire department hosts open house
The Alhambra Fire Department hosted an open house Saturday, Oct. 6 to start off Fire Safety Week.
Attendance was down this year due to so many things happening the same day, but 68 adults and children attended and enjoyed the free hot dogs, chili and lemonade.
Raffle winners for the adult gift certificates were: Aaron Marquardt, Nellie Garner, Irma Yates and Gloria Hartman. The children’s gift cards were won by: Brianna Weiss, William Burba, Adriana Quinn and Adam (no last name on record).
October-fest at the Hitz Memorial Home
Hitz Home will be hosting an October-fest Thursday, Oct. 18 with authentic German food on the menu. Luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include Jim’s Polka Band from 1 to 1:30 p.m. followed by the Waterloo German Band that will entertain until 2:30 p.m. RSVP to the Hitz Home at 618-488-2355.
Cub Scout Pack 3040
Cub Scouts will meet in the basement of Salem Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.
Hitz Memorial Home apple butter season
Residents and volunteers peeled apples Oct. 15 and 16 and will be cooking Oct. 18. Each year the fragrance of cooking apples wafts through the neighborhood as many volunteers gather to cook the apple butter. This is a time-consuming process, and everyone who would like to try their hand at stirring the apple butter is welcome to stop by and share in the fun and fellowship.
PTO Halloween Walk/Run event
Halloween Walk/Run fundraiser for the PTO will be held Saturday, Oct. 27. Parents were asked to register by Oct. 11 to get the early bird special of Adults, $20 and children under 12, $15.
Salem Church Trunk or Treat
Dress up in your best Halloween costume Sunday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. and join the fun.
This year will mark the 11th Trunk or Treat Event for Salem UCC and they invite all children in the area to come enjoy the festivities.
Besides the fun of checking out all the games and treats in all the trunks, there will be hotdogs, chili, chips, drinks, cookies and special attendance prizes.
If possible, let the church know if you will be attending so they know about how much food to prepare.
Village Halloween hours
The Village has set the Trick or Treat Hours from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. Residents wanting trick or treaters are asked to turn their porch lights on.
PTO Scrip fundraiser
The Center Schools are selling gift cards again this year. These cards are available for hundreds of the area businesses and many online services.
There are no fees for the cards. Buy them at face value for any amount you wish to purchase. The PTO will receive a percentage from each card sold.
To purchase gift cards, call Abbey Inlow at 630-742-1713 or email inlow814@gmail.com
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Oct. 20: Jerry and Kim Reckman, Andy and Jennifer Mize, Ryan and Gena Hodapp
Oct. 21: Delmar and Marlene Korsemeyer, Josh and Ember Price
Oct. 24: Tracy and April Watson
Birthdays
Oct. 18: Joe Stevenson, Bud Hefner and Jake Riepshoff
Oct. 19: Janelle Reilson
Oct. 20: Wilma Sander, Jeannie Reckman
Oct. 21: Noah Suhre
Oct. 22: Kris Klenke
Oct. 23: Joe Lotter and Cathy Bright
Oct. 24: Howie Eyman, Susi Miller, Jackie Debatin, Erich Lackey, Caine Kelso and Jordan Lynn
Oct. 25: Sabrina Linenfelser and Brian Klenke
