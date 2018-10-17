Grantfork seniors to gather

Leef Senior Citizens
The Leef Senior Citizens meet the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Leef Township Building located on the corner of Route 160 and Niggli Road. The evening starts off with a potluck, a short meeting and a fun evening of fellowship, playing pinochle and euchre. Everyone welcome. For more information call 618-488-7254.
Grantfork UCC
Parishioners are asked to help the food pantry by donating the following items during October: instant mashed potatoes and stuffing mix; November: cake mix, brownie mix and frosting; December: cereal oatmeal, peaches and fruit cocktail.
Comments