Around Town

If it were possible, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Arts and Sciences’ Bachelor of Music in musical theater program would take a bow for being named number nine on the Onstage Blog’s Top 10 List. OnStage is a blog dedicated to Broadway and community theater show reviews and highlights of famous stage directors, actors and technicians. Pictured: Students in SIUE CAS’ musical theater program include (front row, left to right) Trystan Davis, Zora Vredeveld and Miles Wadlington, and (back row, left to right) Jared Lauritson and Patterson Friese. Provided