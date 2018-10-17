Noon Wednesday, Oct. 17, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Notice:
The Water and Sewer Maintenance Division of the Department of Public Works will be flushing fire hydrants in Highland during the next couple of weeks as part of our bi-annual routine water system maintenance. You may experience low water pressure and water discoloration when the hydrants in your area are flushed. Pressures will return to normal after flushing. If the water is discolored, allow fixtures to run for a short while until it clears. If the water does not clear, please call Public Works at 654-6823, and someone will be sent to investigate.
Wednesday, Oct. 17:
Red Cross Blood Drive — 2:15 to 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 405 East Fourth St., Alton. redcrossblood.org
Thursday, Oct. 18:
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Paws for Reading — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. A quiet evening of reading and furry friends. Pet therapy dogs while reading books. 618-654-5066.
Driver’s license and vehicle registration renewal — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Secretary of State Jesse White’s mobile unit will be available for drivers to renew licenses, obtain vehicle registration renewal stickers, obtain duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. Must present a current valid driver’s license or ID card, or two forms of identification. 217-782-7044.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 3 to 7 p.m. GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive, Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org
Red Cross Blood Drive — 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Carlyle High School, 1461 12th St., Carlyle. redcrossblood.org
Friday, Oct. 19:
Movie in the Park: “Coco” — 6:30 p.m. Behind the Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult 16 or older. Free popcorn and drinks. Concessions will not be available. Free and open to the public.
Trunk or Treat — 6:30 to 8 p.m. St. Jacob Elementary parking lot, 305 Jacob St., St. Jacob. The PTO will sell food and drinks in the cafeteria.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gori Julian & Associates, 156 North Main St., Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org
Saturday, Oct. 20:
Family Game Night @Tibbets House — 4 to 6 p.m. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 Ninth St., Highland. facebook.com/events/169910890347598
Sly Hedgehog Productions presents “Lord of the Killings” — 7 to 9 p.m. Milton School House, 1320 Milton Road, Suite 3A, Alton. A night of intrigue and murder - search for clues, complete team challenges, solve puzzles and more. A miniature mystery inspired by “Lord of the Rings.” slyhedgehog.com
2002 Centennial Memorial Rededication — 10 a.m. Centennial Memorial, Highway 159 and E. Division St., Maryville. Come to see a short program and the new additions. Bring lawn chairs.
Culver’s Car Show: Halloween Cruise — 4 to 7 p.m. Collinsville Culver’s, 100 United Drive, Collinsville.
Celebration of World Faiths — 7 p.m. Fuller Dome on the Campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Program: Presentation on “Religious Freedom in America: Building Bridges of Trust.” Refreshments and opportunity for fellowship provided. Free and open to the public. Free parking in Visitor Lot B.
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Sunday, Oct. 21:
Red Cross Blood Drive — 7:30 a.m. to noon. Eden Church, 903 N. Second St., Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org
Monday, Oct. 22:
Red Cross Blood Drive — 2 to 7 p.m. Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St., Edwardsville. redcrossblood.org
Red Cross Blood Drive — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mater Dei High School, 900 North Mater Dei Drive, Breese. redcrossblood.org
Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 26:
Early Voting — 12 to 6 p.m. Latzer Library Community Room, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Additional dates and times: Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 1-2, noon to 6 p.m.; Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 618-654-5066.
Tuesday, Oct. 23:
Halloween Storytime — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jennie Latzer Kaeser Children’s Library, 1001 Ninth St., Highland. Children, ages 2-10, will listen to Halloween stories and make crafts to take home. Refreshments will be served. Children are invited to wear Halloween costumes. Costume prizes awarded in categories.
Tuesday, Oct. 23 & Wednesday, Oct. 24:
$2 Movies at the Wildey: “Hocus Pocus” — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. All seats general admission.
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Family History Month Talk — 6 p.m. Belleville Public Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. St. Clair Genealogical Society joins with the Belleville Public Library to observe Family History Month. Presentation: Teri Bromley’s “Cemetery Myths and Symbolism” ranges from tombstone placements to cemetery traditions, tree and stone carvers, to tombstone designs and symbols. Free and open to the public.
2nd Annual Bark ‘N Brew — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews and networking. Cost: $15 per person, includes food and drink sample tickets. Cash bar available. gatewaycenter.com/event/bark-n-brew
Thursday, Oct. 25:
St. Jacob Township flu immunizations — 3 to 6 p.m. St. Jacob United Church of Christ Heritage Hall, 207 W. Main, St. Jacob. Free flu immunizations will be given to residents 18 years and older. Also available will be a free eye screening provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency required. For more information, 618-644-4519; 618-644-9319; 618-644-3981; 618-920-5003; 618-644-5459 or 618-644-8174.
