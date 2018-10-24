Jimmy John’s first Highland shop now open for business

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 12565 State Route 143 is now open for business.
“This will be our first store in Highland and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Mark Kidd.
Kidd says he plans to hire about 20 employees. Anyone interested in applying visit Indeed.com or stop by the store, open daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and fill out an application.
The new Jimmy John’s in Highland will include delivery service inside the delivery area, and offers catering. Online ordering at online.jimmyjohns.com also is available.
