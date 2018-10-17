Letter: A vote for Plummer

A vote for Plummer
Jason Plummer will make an excellent State Senator. A downstate product, Plummer grew up in Madison County then attended the University of Illinois. Upon graduation he served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. A family man, he resides in Edwardsville with his wife Shannon and daughter Audrey. Active in the community he attends Marysville First Baptist Church and serves on the Board of Carmi Baptist Children’s Home. “Up and Coming,” born and raised here, Plummer is not a handpicked Chicago clone.
Currently Vice President of RP Lumber, Plummer helps manage 68 stores and more than 1,000 employees. He understands business, reflected in his practical approach to government. Illinois ranks last in the Midwest economically. Plummer’s common sense solution includes balancing the budget, prioritizing infrastructure improvements for roads, bridges, waterways, and developing Illinois’ abundant coal, oil, and natural gas reserves. Tired of high taxes? Plummer proposes a property tax cap and opposes the vehicle mileage fuel tax. Plummer will not vote for new taxes.
From humble beginnings, Plummer remembers where he comes from. People forget RP Lumber started with one old lumber yard in Staunton before growing to 68 locations. Plummer supports services protecting seniors from abuse and financial exploitation, the rights of the unborn, and veterans’ employment, housing, and education programs.
“Downstate strong,” Plummer values God and community. Plummer isn’t an upstate handpicked candidate. He’ll work and report to you. Vote for change. Vote for Jason Plummer.
Philip W. Chapman, Highland
