HNL 102418 Around Town

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing’s new technological centerpiece, an Anatomage Table, is enabling students to explore the human body like never before. Students in the nurse anesthesia program are using the life-size, 3D table to virtually dissect and study the human anatomy and structural relationships in ways that were previously inaccessible. Pictured: SIUE School of Nursing students use the Anatomage Table under the direction of Dr. Chaya Gopalan (middle) to explore various anatomical structures and their interplay. Provided