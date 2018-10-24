HNL 102418 Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Oct. 24, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, Oct. 24:
Kaskaskia College Fall Visiting Writers Series: Chris Orlet — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Lifelong Learning Center, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Guest writer Chris Orlet will read from his novel, “A Taste of Shotgun (All Due Respect).” For mature audiences. Free and open to the public.
Taxpayer Revolt Rally — 6 to 8 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Join Annie Frey, host of The Annie Frey Show on FM NewsTalk 97.1, and lifetime Madison County resident, and other guests to make a statement against the vehicle mileage tax, the progressive income tax, and the 1 percent statewide real estate tax.
2nd Annual Bark ‘N Brew — 5:30 to 8 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A dog-friendly “Yappy Hour” with good food, local brews and networking. Cost: $15 per person, includes food and drink sample tickets. Cash bar available. gatewaycenter.com/event/bark-n-brew
Early Voting — 12 to 6 p.m. Latzer Library Community Room, 1001 9th St., Highland. Additional dates and times: Oct. 25-26, 29-31 and Nov. 1-2, noon to 6 p.m.; Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 618-654-5066.
Thursday, Oct. 25:
Second Amendment Rally — 3:30 p.m. Madison County Courthouse steps, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Anyone interested in joining the peaceful pro-gun rally is encouraged to attend or to join the group at 5 p.m. at the Edwardsville American Legion Post #199, 58 IL-157, Edwardsville. Hosted by The Madison County Friends of the Second Amendment. 618-210-1469, 618-304-7953 or 703-362-4626.
Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Topic: Bats – What Gardeners Want to Know, presented by Gail DeVilbiss, horticulturist and Ag and Natural Resource Coordinator. Guests are welcome.
St. Jacob Township Flu Immunizations — 3 to 6 p.m. St. Jacob United Church of Christ Heritage Hall, 207 W. Main, St. Jacob. Free flu immunizations will be given to residents 18 years and older. Also available will be a free eye screening provided by the Lions Club of Illinois. Proof of residency required. For more information, 618-644-4519; 618-644-9319; 618-644-3981; 618-920-5003; 618-644-5459 or 618-644-8174.
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Oct. 26:
Trick or Treat Trail — 2 to 6 p.m. Downtown Highland. Kids ages 10 and under and accompanied by a parent will trick or treat at various downtown businesses. Scavenger hunt for an object placed in each business – lists available at the News Leader booth on the square. Rain date: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27.
Ronny Cox: Movies. Music. The passion of one man. — 7 p.m. Espenschied Chapel, 317 Country Road, Mascoutah. Spend an evening with an old friend, sharing music infused with elements of jazz, touches of blues, good old-fashioned Americana, and a storyteller that touches your heart. Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 618-566-7425 or espenschiedchapel.org
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Saturday, Oct. 27:
Second Sojourn at Copper Docks — 7 to 11 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Great food, drinks, music, atmosphere. facebook.com/events/272182480064539
Centralia Halloween Parade and Fall Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown Centralia, 100 S. Locust St., Centralia. Craft fair, free children’s games and activities, flea market, chili cook-off, car show, best dressed pet contest, local entertainment, food and more. centraliahpff.org
Live Music: Janet Evra & The Bonbon Plot — 8 to 10 p.m. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Doors open 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at jacobyartscenter.org/tickets; seating is cabaret-style. Cash bar and parking. jacobyartscenter.org
Sunday, Oct. 28:
Chicken & Roast Pork Dinner — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Germantown American Legion, 1208 Sycamore St., Germantown. Homemade dressing and desserts. 618-523-4282 or 618-334-0846.
Copper Dock Hallo-WINE Trunk or Treat — 3 to 5 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Bring your little ghouls and goblins out for some trunk-or-treating fun. For those over 21, there will be some candy and wine pairing in the tasting room. facebook.com/events/435663540173531
Pork Sausage & Roast Beef Dinner — 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Route 143, Highland. Pork sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, applesauce, sauerkraut and homemade desserts. Adults $11; children 10 and under free. Carryouts available. Free delivery to shut-ins. 618-654-9049.
Tuesday, Oct. 30:
SIUE Graduate School Annual Open House — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Register online at siue.edu/graduate-admissions/visits
Vietnam Veteran Book Signing — 6:30 p.m. Maryville Community Library, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville. Local author Jerry Dallape discusses his new book, “Vietnam Guns Fury.” Q&A to follow the talk and opportunity to purchase the book. Light refreshments available.
$2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘The Exorcist’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. All seats general admission.
Thursday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 3:
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ungacta Conference Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $3 on Thursday, free on Friday, Saturday fill a bag for $3.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
‘Winter Floral Decorations’ Class — 6 to 8:30. Trenton Education Center, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Join Diane Mannhard of Mannhard Hardware and Gifts in Trenton and make a winter-themed floral door decoration to brighten your front door this season. Cost: $12.50, plus a $35 fee paid directly to the instructor for supplies. Registration required. Registration number COED 5031 TR02E. To register, 618-545-3475 or 618-545-3255.
