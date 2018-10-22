Former Schuette’s Market transformed into furniture showroom. Here’s when it opens.

Two weeks ahead of Kloss Furniture’s grand opening of its new, “under wraps” showroom in downtown Highland, the Kloss family is hard at work preparing its new location for showtime.

The new showroom, located at the site of the of Highland’s old Schuette’s Market at 1100 Broadway, is set to open Friday, Nov 2. President Josh Kloss said he’s looking forward to the grand opening, even though there’s a good deal of work to be done on the location before then.

Preparing the building to serve as the family’s new showroom involved a total rehab the entire Kloss family helped execute. Kloss said the once supermarket is totally unrecognizable.

“We gutted everything in about a month,” Kloss said. “We’re very hands-on and we’ve done everything ourselves. It’s all us.”

The Schuette’s Market building was constructed around 1998. It was announced in June of 2017 that the market would be closing its doors, pending the sale of the store. Not long after, the Kloss family purchased the location.

The need for the new storefront came from a lack of space at the Kloss family’s current warehouse and showroom, The Tin Roof, located at 135 Poplar St. The family had planned to build the new showroom nearby, but Kloss said the when the supermarket became available, the “stars aligned.”

“The building was available, we needed to move and this was the perfect space,” he said.

The city of Highland offered many incentives to help lure the Kloss store into the downtown location. In total, the Klosses could be reimbursed up to 20 percent of their total project cost, or approximately $380,000 through a redevelopment agreement with the city..

The city also will reimburse the business for the number of new jobs the establishment will create and work to retain.

The new store has the potential to create 22 full-time jobs. Out of those new jobs, five will have a salary range of $20,001 to $40,000. Eight jobs will be created at the salary range of $40,001-$60,0000. The family will be reimbursed for each new employee, depending on their pay scale.

City officials are banking on the furniture store’s move to boost to Highland’s economy.

Kloss said that’s good news for everyone involved. He said it will feel good for the family to give back to the Highland area and added that’s the family is excited to get involved with the community.

“We’re super excited for Highland and we’re super excited for our customers,” Kloss said. “The Highland community has been very good to us and its time to give something back to them.”

Kloss said while there’s still a lot of work to be done, he’s confident the showroom will be ready by November. He said he’s just excited to show off the inside of the store, which the family has been working hard to keep under wraps.

“People keep asking me ‘will you make it by November?’ If we have to work till midnight or two in the morning, we’ll get it there,” Kloss said. “We’re anxious to let people have a good look.”

The new showroom is scheduled to open at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2.