Highland Around Town

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce that Meagan Holtmann of Carlyle has been named the recipient of the James G. and Deborah Ainslie Scholarship awarded through the Kaskaskia College Foundation. Holtmann is a 2018 graduate of Carlyle High School and is pursuing a Radiologic Technology Degree. She is the Kirk and Vicki Holtmann. Pictured: Travis Henson, Director of Marketing for Kaskaskia College and Meagan Holtmann. Provided