Highland Around Town

Wednesday, Oct. 31:
Highland Middle School Shoeman Water Project — Now through Nov. 16. Highland Middle School, 2813 IL-160, Highland. Shoes are being collected to raise funds to provide clean water around the world. All types are accepted including athletic, sandals, boots and more as long as they do not have holes in them. Please place shoes in the donation box at the school’s front entrance.
Early Voting — 12 to 6 p.m. Latzer Library Community Room, 1001 9th St., Highland. Additional dates and times: Nov. 1-2, noon to 6 p.m.; Nov. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 618-654-5066.
Kaskaskia College Writers Club: Student Literary Reading — 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Lifelong Learning Center, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Several KC students will share some of their own creative writing in the theme of Halloween. Free and open to the public.
Highland VFW Auxiliary Card Party — 1 p.m. VFW Post Home, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Pinochle, Euchre and Bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cake will be available. Your attendance will be greatly appreciated.
Trick or Treat Event — 5 to 8 p.m. Pierron Firehouse, 241 Illinois Route 143, Pierron. Candy, chili, hot dogs at no cost.
Thursday, Nov. 1:
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Thursday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 3:
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ungacta Conference Center, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $3 on Thursday, free on Friday, Saturday fill a bag for $3.
Friday, Nov. 2:
HSHS St. Joseph-Breese Auxiliary Bake Sale — 8 a.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, cafeteria hallway, 9515 Holy Cross Lane, Breese. In addition to baked goods, the sale features Christmas and craft items, used books, DVDs, puzzles and more. 618-526-5351.
Tri Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.
Saturday, Nov. 3:
HIS KIDS Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Highland VFW, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Seven rounds of trivia, attendance prizes, mulligans, cash bar. Bring your own snacks. Cost: $20 per person. Tables of eight. To reserve a table, call or text 618-401-2533.
Family Game Night @Tibbets House — 4 to 6 p.m. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 9th St., Highland. facebook.com/events/169910890347598
Greater Carlyle Bowling Association 12th Annual Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet — 6 p.m. Michael’s Restaurant, 415 Broadway, Highland. Social hour 6 p.m. Buffet dinner and program 7 p.m. Inductees are Wayne Anderson of Highland, Scott Feist of New Baden and Larry Wobbe of Breese. Tickets: $20. 618-654-9840.
Sunday, Nov. 4:
American Legion Post 439 Breakfast — 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion, Lee Iten Post 439, 1130 New Trenton Road, Highland. Menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuits, bulk pork sausage gravy, fruit, pancakes, Korte’s breakfast sausage and drinks. Adults $8; children ages 4-10 $4; children under 4 eat free.
Monday, Nov. 5:
Highland Garden Club Fundraiser — 5 to 8 p.m. Mazzio’s Pizza, 2683 Northtown Way, Highland. Your support, which helps fund many garden projects, is appreciated.
Free Legal Services — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bond County Courthouse, 200 W. College Ave., Greenville. Available to residents of Bond County who do not have an attorney on a first-come, first-serve basis.
SIUE Arts & Issues Series: Fred Gray — 7:30 p.m. Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 1 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. Fred Gray, a nationally recognized civil rights attorney and first civil rights lawyer for Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will present his speech, “Bus Ride to Justice – The Montgomery Bus Boycott.” Ticket information: 866-698-4253 or artsandissues.com
Check Fraud Training — 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Troy Police Department, 116 E. Market St., Troy. RSVP by emailing Tony Luther at tluther@troypolice.us
Monday, Nov. 5 & Tuesday, Nov. 6:
Hard Road Theatre Auditions: ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ — 7 p.m. both days. Highland Elementary School, 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland. Roles available for four women. Come prepared with a pop song from the 1950s or 1960s that illustrates vocal abilities. Accompanist provided. Be prepared to learn a short dance routine and be aware of conflicts through Jan. 27. No recordings will be allowed.
Tuesday, Nov. 6:
Women’s Empowering Group — 5:30 to 7 p.m. Family Life Consultants, 2014 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Introductory group to anxiety management providing knowledge and tools to young women, ages 20-30, to work toward empowerment over anxiety. For more information, contact Kim Washburn at 618-635-9536.
Check Fraud Training — 11 a.m. Troy Police Department, 116 E. Market St., Troy. RSVP by emailing Tony Luther at tluther@troypolice.us
FAFSA Completion Workshop — 12:30 to 2 p.m. Kaskaskia College Academic Center for Excellence, 27210 College Road, Centralia. KC financial aid professionals will be on hand to assist all students in completing the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. 618-545-3080.
Thursday, Nov. 8:
Fall Job Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville Campus Varsity Gym, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville. All job seekers are welcome and should arrive dressed to impress with plenty of copies of their résumés. Open to the public. 618-235-2700, ext. 5562 or swic.edu/job-fair-employers
Friday, Nov. 9:
SBDC One-on-One Counseling Sessions — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trenton Education Center-Kaskaskia College, 520 E. Broadway, Trenton. Local and regional business owners/entrepreneurs are invited to meet the staff of the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East. Day includes a workshop at noon. Private 30-minute meetings with an SBDC counselor are available by appointment by calling 618-650-2929.
Wednesday, Nov. 14:
Year-End Tax Planning & Tax Reform Update Seminar — 7:30 a.m. N.O. Nelson LeClaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Hot breakfast served at 7:30 a.m. with seminar to follow from 8 to 9 a.m. The Scheffel Boyle Tax Team will present business and individual changes and provide information on ways to prepare 2018 filings. Register online at scheffelboyle.com/taxtalks by Nov. 5.
FAFSA Completion Workshop — 12:30 to 2 p.m. Kaskaskia College Academic Center for Excellence, 27210 College Road, Centralia. KC financial aid professionals will be on hand to assist all students in completing the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. 618-545-3080.
