Letters to the Editor

Know what they stand for
In my previous letter I posed the question, “Do you know the platform plank on abortion of the Democrat and Republican Parties?’’ The Democrat plank on abortion supports legalized abortion the full nine months of pregnancy as a right to the mother’s right to privacy. Thanks to Phyllis Schlafly, the Republican plank on abortion is against abortion, Roe v. Wade, with an exception clause for the life of the mother because mother and her unborn baby both have a right to life from fertilization to natural death.
Every human person has only one way to enter this world; it’s a mother’s uterus. Center for Disease control reported in 2016 over 60 million babies were aborted since 1973.
On Sept. 29, 2017, Illinois passed funding for abortion for all Illinois state health insurance and Medicaid recipients and will have abortion in their health plan as any other disease. Pregnancy is redefined as a disease equal to cancer, and tax funded.
Dr. Wilke M.D. warned euthanasia was legalized in Oregon in 1997 and now seven states have legalized it. Where is the Declaration of Independence and Constitution? You the voter will make the difference as a Pro-Life American or European socialistic ideologue. Thank you.
Esther Koch, Co-founder of Clinton County Citizens for Life
Make Elected Officials Listen
VOTE [YES] on a referendum on the fall ballot reads; “Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek approval from the voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?”
Why? Current bonding practices deny voters an ability to weigh in with government on non-voter approved bond debt. This “backdoor referendum process” allows government to bind citizens to generations of debt. The backdoor referendum process is often initiated during months when it is predictably difficult to successfully conduct a petition drive in a limited amount of time. This bond debt always involves interest.
The “backdoor referendum process” is illegal in Missouri. Elected officials have told citizens opposing this practice “that voters live in a republic and therefore have the power let bonds as your elected officials.” Seen your tax bill lately? Those officials remain oblivious to the heavy tax burden already laid on Illinois taxpayers no wonder they want to let bonds which you pay for without asking you.
The time has come for Madison County taxpayers to express their view to units of government to which they pay taxes and in which they reside.
Help keep your taxes down! Send your elected officials a message. VOTE [YES} “Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek approval from the voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?”
Philip W. Chapman, Highland
