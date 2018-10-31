Apple butter fund raiser in Alhambra

Hitz Home Apple Butter Fundraiser
Volunteers came out in the chilly morning to help the Hitz Auxiliary make and bottle 267 pints and 31 quarts of apple butter.
Monday morning, 21 women and three men gather in the dining room to begin peeling and cutting the apples. Wednesday morning the cooking began with volunteers, 18 men and 10 women stirring, flavoring and bottling the apple butter. Many of the residents at the home helped also.
The Hitz Auxiliary will sell the apple butter for $5 per pint and $9 per quart. Call Hitz Memorial Home Activity department at 618-488-2355 to purchase.
PTO Scrip Fundraiser
The Center Schools are selling gift cards again this year. These cards are available for hundreds of the area businesses and many online services.
There are no fees for the cards. Buy them at face value for any amount you wish to purchase. The PTO will receive a percentage from each card sold.
To purchase gift cards, call Abbey Inlow 630-742-1713 or email inlow814@gmail.com
School News
Due to teachers conferences there will be no school Nov. 1-2. A Veterans Day Assembly is planned for Nov. 9 in the school gym.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Nov. 2: Jim and Dawn Reagan
Nov. 4: Darrel and Karen Landolt
Nov. 5: Matt and Dondee Rex
Nov. 6: Brad and Teri Allen and Peter and Mary Babic
Nov. 7: Brian and Becky Becker, Jake and Katie Menendez and Kyle and Ronnelle Griffith
Birthdays
Nov. 1: Aiden Suhre, Chase McGee
Nov. 2: Dustin Phelps, Edith Ruehrup, Randy Olive, Zach Schlechte and Cassidy Cecco
Nov. 3: Shanna Uhe and Madelyn Trauernicht
Nov. 4: Matt Reckmann, Zach Gieseking,Tonia Bowers, Buddy Warfield and Darrin Reinhardt
Nov. 5: Becky Martin, Michael Sidwell, Lonnie Casper, Kathy Brink, Michael Ernst and Deb Reckmann
Nov. 6: Gene Lienemann, Debra Goestenkor, Jed Schlechte and Gary Boda
Nov. 7: Betty Steiner, John Mindrup, Eric Zobrist and Fred Stumpf
Nov. 8: Denise Grandame
Comments