Fire department urges smoke detector checkup at beginning and end of Daylight Savings

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department is reminding citizens that when clocks “fall back” an hour Sunday, Nov. 4, it’s time to change smoke detector batteries.
Ensuring smoke detectors have working batteries by replacing batteries twice a year and testing the detectors monthly is crucial to making sure they are working properly and will alert occupants in an emergency, a department release said.
It is also important to know that smoke detectors should be replaced after 10 years.
To find the date on a detector, check the backside of the device and find the date of manufacturing. If a smoke detector is more than 10 years old, be sure to replace its detectors with new technology. A new Illinois law states that removable battery-operated smoke detectors should be replaced by non-removable 10-year battery devices by 2022.
Highland-Pierron Fire Department also has partnered with the American Red Cross to ensure every house has working smoke detectors. Through the Red Cross, the fire department can install 3 free smoke detectors in every home and also sell a variety of smoke detectors at-cost, including hard-wired units.
For more information, contact the department at (618) 654-1161.
