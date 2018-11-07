Alhambra News

Center School PTO
The November meeting for the PTO has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. The next meeting will be Jan. 17, 2019.
Hitz Home Fun Day
Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. is the next scheduled Fun Day for the Hitz Auxiliary to spend time entertaining the residents. There will be bingo, card playing, fellowship and snacks.
Board Meetings
The monthly Village Board meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Village Hall.
The Monthly meeting of the Township Board will be Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m at the Township Center.
Salem Christmas Baskets
The committee that makes the food baskets for people that could use a little help during the holidays are asking for donations of baking soda, beef stew, brown sugar, cereal, chicken and dumplings, coffee (small), flour, white sugar, instant potatoes, Kool-Aid with sugar, peanut butter, plain pasta, powdered sugar, rice, cleaning products, detergent, dish soap, light bulbs, paper towels, tissues, bar soap, hair conditioner, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste. Items are needed by Nov. 14. Monetary donations may be made to Salem Church Holiday Baskets and the committee will purchase items not collected.
Special Occasions
Anniversaries
Nov. 11: Mark and Kris Nagel
Nov. 15: Mark and Janelle Gelly, Brian and Jill Verson
Birthdays
Nov. 6: Gene Lienemann, Debra Goestenkor, Jed Schlechte and Gary Boda
Nov. 7; Betty Steiner, John Mindrup, Eric Zobrist and Fred Stumpf
Nov. 8: Denise Grandame
Nov. 9: Dave Frueh and Lane Suhre
Nov.10: Sandra Abert
Nov. 11: Jacob Becker, Bud Warfield, Danny Whitworth and Madison Frank
Nov. 12: Beatrice Reinhardt, Lisa Uhe and Cooper Eyman
Nov. 13: Neal Henschen, Aaron Trauernicht, Natalie Henschen and Crystal Uhe
Nov. 14: Cody Carroll, Hope Payne, Brandy Soens, Bud Warfield and Melissa Glassmaker-Becker
Nov. 15: Brian Duncan and Melanie Bonnell
