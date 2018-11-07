Grantfork News

Sausage Supper
Grantfork United Church of Christ is gearing up for their 49th annual Sausage Supper Saturday, Nov. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Grantfork UCC educational building.
This is an all-you-can-eat dinner complete with homemade pies for dessert. A donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 years of age are free. Carryouts are available, as is pork sausage in links and bulk for sale.
A Country Store with home made baked goods, apple butter, jams and jellies as well as many other items is being provided by the United For Others Group of young people.
St. Gertrude Feast Day Celebration
Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. is the date set for the St. Gertrude Feast Day at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork. The dinner will be provided by the parish. Sign up sheets will be found at the back of the church.
PTO Halloween Walk/Run Fundraiser
A successful fundraiser for the PTO with 135 participating in the Walk/Run Halloween program earning the PTO almost $4,000. This was made possible due to the local organizations and businesses that provided the treats along the route for the kids. Thanks to the many volunteers that came out and helped and due to Heather Boda Lutejohan chairing this project. Good Job, everyone!
