Police Blotter

Highland Arrests
Oct. 25
12 a.m. Amber D. Kent of O’Fallon – Burglary - motor vehicle
Oct. 28
12 a.m. Elizabeth A. York of Pierron – Theft
Oct. 29
12 a.m. Kaylee N. Milazzo of Edwardsville – Warrant in-state
7:13 p.m. Kaleb Martin Streeb of Pierron – Warrant in-state
Oct. 31
8:34 a.m. Aaron L. Lawrence of Greenville – Warrant in-state
Highland Traffic Tickets
Oct. 24
12:16 a.m. Daniel Wade Keefer of Highland – Operating uninsured motor vehicle
12:34 a.m. Jerod Dane Dickhaus of Glen Carbon – Operate a vehicle with expired registration 1st and 2nd offense
1:03 p.m. Julie M. Kutz of Highland – Disorderly conduct
Oct. 27
12:16 a.m. Gregg N. Johnson of Highland – Operating uninsured motor vehicle
12:16 a.m. Gregg N. Johnson of Highland – Registration suspended for no insurance
Oct. 28
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Failure to signal when required
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Improper lane usage - Laned roads
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Driving under the influence - Alcohol
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Speeding
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Failed to yield - Authorized emergency vehicle
1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Illegal transportation of alcohol - Driver
2:51 a.m. Cody M. Voegele of Highland – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public
2:51 a.m. Andrew Joseph Burns of Alhambra – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public
2:51 a.m. Darwin A. Callen of Highland – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public
2:51 a.m. Jonathan M. Biggins of New Baden – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public
2:51 a.m. Jonathan M. Biggins of New Baden – Injuring or destroying property prohibited
Oct. 29
2:12 a.m. Christopher C. Rogers of Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor
Oct. 30
12:34 a.m. Nathan Thomas Heldenbrand of Highland – Battery
