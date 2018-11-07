Highland News Leader

Police Blotter

For the News Leader

November 07, 2018 12:00 AM

Highland Arrests

Oct. 25

12 a.m. Amber D. Kent of O’Fallon – Burglary - motor vehicle

Oct. 28

12 a.m. Elizabeth A. York of Pierron – Theft

Oct. 29

12 a.m. Kaylee N. Milazzo of Edwardsville – Warrant in-state

7:13 p.m. Kaleb Martin Streeb of Pierron – Warrant in-state

Oct. 31

8:34 a.m. Aaron L. Lawrence of Greenville – Warrant in-state

Highland Traffic Tickets

Oct. 24

12:16 a.m. Daniel Wade Keefer of Highland – Operating uninsured motor vehicle

12:34 a.m. Jerod Dane Dickhaus of Glen Carbon – Operate a vehicle with expired registration 1st and 2nd offense

1:03 p.m. Julie M. Kutz of Highland – Disorderly conduct

Oct. 27

12:16 a.m. Gregg N. Johnson of Highland – Operating uninsured motor vehicle

12:16 a.m. Gregg N. Johnson of Highland – Registration suspended for no insurance

Oct. 28

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Failure to signal when required

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Improper lane usage - Laned roads

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Driving under the influence - Alcohol

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Speeding

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Failed to yield - Authorized emergency vehicle

1:08 a.m. John Matthew Kruse of Highland – Illegal transportation of alcohol - Driver

2:51 a.m. Cody M. Voegele of Highland – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public

2:51 a.m. Andrew Joseph Burns of Alhambra – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public

2:51 a.m. Darwin A. Callen of Highland – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public

2:51 a.m. Jonathan M. Biggins of New Baden – Disorderly conduct - Fighting in public

2:51 a.m. Jonathan M. Biggins of New Baden – Injuring or destroying property prohibited

Oct. 29

2:12 a.m. Christopher C. Rogers of Highland – Unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor

Oct. 30

12:34 a.m. Nathan Thomas Heldenbrand of Highland – Battery

  Comments  