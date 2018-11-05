Highland IFBW to discuss identity theft at next meeting

Highland Illinois Federation of Business Women’s Club will meet Monday, Nov. 12, at Faith Countryside Community Room. The meeting will be hosted by the Finance Committee.
Suzanne Phegley, a fraud investigator for FCB Banks based in Southern Illinois will present a program covering identity theft titled “Nematode aren’t the only ones stealing.” She will discuss cover identity theft, what it is, how does it occur and provide some mitigation steps while giving real-life examples. She will also share some current fraud trends that are occurring in the area.
Phegley has 23 years’ experience in the financial industry. In her career with FCB Banks, she has worked as a teller, new accounts representative, and now manages the Fraud Department. Her focus at FCB Banks is mitigating losses for the debit card portfolio. She also was awarded the FBI Community Leadership Award in April 2016.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” and meets the second Monday of each month. All working women – and anyone interested in hearing more about identity theft - are welcome and invited to attend. No reservations are necessary.
Networking begins at 6 p.m., with the program at 6:30 pm followed by the business meeting at 7 pm. Desserts, coffee and tea will be provided.
