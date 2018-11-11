Fire Department serves up breakfast, prevention tips

For its 7th annual breakfast, the Highland-Pierron Fire Department served 338 meals at the Pierron firehouse on Sunday in conjunction with Veterans Day. With Fire Prevention Week last month, the fire department plans this event annually as an opportunity to provide the community with fire prevention information. The highlight at the breakfast each year is the live burn demonstration, with each year’s demo sending a different take-home message with spectators and teaching fire prevention with “safety through education.” Provided