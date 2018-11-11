Highland News Leader

Alhambra News

By Freddie Riepshoff

For the News Leader

November 11, 2018 08:59 PM

St. Gertrude Feast Day Celebration

November 16 at 6:00 p.m. is the date set for the St. Gertrude Feast Day at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork. The dinner will be provided by the parish, Sign up sheets will be found at the back of the church.

Salem UCC Turkeyfest

Salem United church if Christ youth group will have their annual Turkeyfest on Nov. 18, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. at Salem UCC. The menu will consist of turkey, mashed potaoes, gravy, dressing green beans ans dessert. Cost of the meal is Adults $8.00 Children (under 10) $4.00. Cost is for pre-purchesed tickets, Call the church to order ahead. Tickets at the door will be slightly higher.

Pecan Sales

The Womens’ Guild of Salem UCC will be selling pecans again this year. They are $11 a pound and are halves or pieces. They should be available by Thanksgiving. To order, call the church office, 618-488-3215.

Food Pantries Need Help

The Highland Food Pantry is in need os cake mixes, brownie mix, and frosting.

Hamel Bread of Life Food Pantry is in need of Stuffing mix, Pork & Beans, Salad Dressing, Evaporated milk, Pancake mix, syrup, Canned Carrots, Popcorn, Canned ravioli and Baked Beans.

Center School PTO

The November meeting for the PTO has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. The next meeting will be on January, 17, 2019.

Board Meetings

The monthly Village Board meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall.

The Monthly meeting of the Township Board will be on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m at the Township Center.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary on:

Nov. 19, Ralph and Kandy Buzich, Jim and Melanie Tillerson, Junior and Sandra Abert

Nov. 21, Ken and Bev Showalter

Birthdays

Happy birthday everyone on :

November 9, Dave Frueh

Nov. 10, Sandra Abert

Nov. 11, Jacob Becker, Bud Warfield, Danny Whitworth and Madison Frank

Nov. 12, Lisa Uhe and Cooper Eyman

Nov. 13, Neal Henschen, Aaron Trauernicht, Natalie Henschen and Crystal Uhe

Nov. 14,Cody Carroll, Hope Payne , Brandy Soens, Bud Warfield and Melissa Glassmaker-Becker

Nov. 15, Brian Duncan and Melanie Bonnell

Nov. 16,Matthew Hooks, Annabelle Doubet and Sharon Payne

Nov. 17, Megan Pickerill, Daniel Reckman and Cory Carroll

Nov. 18, Brad Allen, Lori Watson, Rita Zeller, Michael Donohoo and Piper Collmann

Nov. 19, Ken Gehrig, Ross Abert and Brett Bruhn

Nov. 20, Trey Huckleberry

Nov. 21, Kevin Wernle, Lauren Robbs

Nov. 22, Caitlyn Westfall

