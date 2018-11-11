Alhambra News

St. Gertrude Feast Day Celebration
November 16 at 6:00 p.m. is the date set for the St. Gertrude Feast Day at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork. The dinner will be provided by the parish, Sign up sheets will be found at the back of the church.
Salem UCC Turkeyfest
Salem United church if Christ youth group will have their annual Turkeyfest on Nov. 18, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. at Salem UCC. The menu will consist of turkey, mashed potaoes, gravy, dressing green beans ans dessert. Cost of the meal is Adults $8.00 Children (under 10) $4.00. Cost is for pre-purchesed tickets, Call the church to order ahead. Tickets at the door will be slightly higher.
Pecan Sales
The Womens’ Guild of Salem UCC will be selling pecans again this year. They are $11 a pound and are halves or pieces. They should be available by Thanksgiving. To order, call the church office, 618-488-3215.
Food Pantries Need Help
The Highland Food Pantry is in need os cake mixes, brownie mix, and frosting.
Hamel Bread of Life Food Pantry is in need of Stuffing mix, Pork & Beans, Salad Dressing, Evaporated milk, Pancake mix, syrup, Canned Carrots, Popcorn, Canned ravioli and Baked Beans.
Center School PTO
The November meeting for the PTO has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. The next meeting will be on January, 17, 2019.
Board Meetings
The monthly Village Board meeting will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Village Hall.
The Monthly meeting of the Township Board will be on Tuesday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 p.m at the Township Center.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary on:
Nov. 19, Ralph and Kandy Buzich, Jim and Melanie Tillerson, Junior and Sandra Abert
Nov. 21, Ken and Bev Showalter
Birthdays
Happy birthday everyone on :
November 9, Dave Frueh
Nov. 10, Sandra Abert
Nov. 11, Jacob Becker, Bud Warfield, Danny Whitworth and Madison Frank
Nov. 12, Lisa Uhe and Cooper Eyman
Nov. 13, Neal Henschen, Aaron Trauernicht, Natalie Henschen and Crystal Uhe
Nov. 14,Cody Carroll, Hope Payne , Brandy Soens, Bud Warfield and Melissa Glassmaker-Becker
Nov. 15, Brian Duncan and Melanie Bonnell
Nov. 16,Matthew Hooks, Annabelle Doubet and Sharon Payne
Nov. 17, Megan Pickerill, Daniel Reckman and Cory Carroll
Nov. 18, Brad Allen, Lori Watson, Rita Zeller, Michael Donohoo and Piper Collmann
Nov. 19, Ken Gehrig, Ross Abert and Brett Bruhn
Nov. 20, Trey Huckleberry
Nov. 21, Kevin Wernle, Lauren Robbs
Nov. 22, Caitlyn Westfall
Comments