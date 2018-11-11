Highland News Leader

November 11, 2018 9:01 PM

Grantfork News

By Freddie Riepshoff

For the News Leader

St. Gertrude Feast Day Celebration

November 16 at 6:00 p.m. is the date set for the St. Gertrude Feast Day at Diamond Mineral Springs in Grantfork. The dinner will be provided by the parish, Sign up sheets will be found at the back of the church.

Shoe Collection

The PSR classes at St. Gertrude will be collecting shoes. They will accept any shoes in any condition. Shoes should be dropped off at the church before November 14. They will then be delivered to the highland Middle School until they reach their final destination.

Historical Fall Festival

The Historical Fall Festival was a huge success and the next Breakfast will be on Sunday, Nov. 18 at St. Gertrude Hall.

Highland News Leader

