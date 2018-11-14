Noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, nonprofit events are run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, Nov. 14:
Healing Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases — 6:30 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Amy Johnson will share her healing story of ovarian cancer and Hashimoto’s based on the Gerson Therapy. Includes components of this holistic approach in preventing and healing and form of disease, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and more.
Kaskaskia College Cosmetology Club Blood Drive — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. KC Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Lunch and T-shirts given to donors. Please bring photo ID. 618-545-3321.
FAFSA Completion Workshop — 12:30 to 2 p.m. Kaskaskia College Academic Center for Excellence, 27210 College Road, Centralia. KC financial aid professionals will be on hand to assist all students in completing the 2019-20 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. 618-545-3080.
Madison County Transit Information and ID Session — 2 to 3 p.m. Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto. MCT staff members will be available to answer questions, provide information and take photos for those who qualify for an MCT Free Ride or Half Fare ID. 618-797-4636 or mct.org
Thursday, Nov. 15:
MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Open House and Workshop — 1 to 5 p.m. MidAmerica Airport Terminal Building, 9656 Air Terminal Drive, Mascoutah. The public is invited to learn about proposed improvements to the passenger terminal building and other airport facilities. blvmasterplan.com/participate/public-meetings
Highland Garden Club Meeting — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: The Flora of South Africa, presented by the club’s vice president, John Johnson. Guests are welcome.
Madison County Child Advocacy Center Annual Luncheon: Harvest of Hope — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The LeClaire Room, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville. Visit www.co.madison.il.us to purchase tickets. 618-296-5398 or cccooper@co.madison.il.us
Wellness Informational Meeting for Seniors — 8:45 a.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland.
Paws for Reading — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. A quiet evening of reading and furry friends. Pet therapy dogs while reading books. 618-654-5066.
Madison County Transit Information and ID Session — 10 to 11 a.m. Township Senior Center, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. MCT staff members will be available to answer questions, provide information and take photos for those who qualify for an MCT Free Ride or Half Fare ID. 618-797-4636 or mct.org
Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
Friday, Nov. 16:
Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Madison County Transit Information and ID Session — 10 to 11 a.m. Tri-Township Public Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. MCT staff members will be available to answer questions, provide information and take photos for those who qualify for an MCT Free Ride or Half Fare ID. 618-797-4636 or mct.org
Friends+Wine+Food= FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. No reservations needed. Cost: $10.
Kaskaskia College Theatre Guild presents ‘Fools’ — 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18. KC Jane Knight Auditorium, 27210 College Road, Centralia. All performances are free. No reservations needed.
Saturday, Nov. 17:
Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD, CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on day of sale. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.
Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Visitors are welcome to view trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. 618-476-9228, 618-531-1589 or trainweb.org/memrc
National Adoption Day — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Doors open 9 a.m. Adoptions will be finalized. Adoption awareness available to the community. Celebrate with children who have found forever homes. Activities and refreshments will be available.
Bicentennial Performance: ‘Two Faces of Illinois’ History’ — 2 p.m. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Interpretive Center Auditorium, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. Featuring the recreation of a dramatic debate between Territorial Governor Ninian Edwards and Potawatomi Chief Gomo. 618-346-5160 or cahokiamounds.org
Family Game Night @Tibbets House — 4 to 6 p.m. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 Ninth St., Highland. facebook.com/events/169910890347598
Fantastic Beasts Dinner Party/Show — 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. John Wildi Masonic Temple, 721 Ninth St., Highland. Dinner, raffles, themed treats, silent auction and more before a journey to the Lory Theater to see “Fantastic Beasts” at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. facebook.com/events/307777646446338
Kloss Furniture Christmas with a Cop Fundraiser — 12 to 4 p.m. Kloss Furniture & Outlet, 1100 Broadway, Highland. Highland Police Department’s Christmas with a Cop program provides less fortunate local kids with a memorable Christmas. With the money raised at this event, the Highland PD will take these children shopping for Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members. Event free and open to the public. facebook.com/events/1912401082399832
Sunday, Nov. 18:
American Legion Shooting Match — 1 to 5 p.m. VFW Post 5694 Grounds, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Rain or shine. Shotgun only. Prizes and fun for all. Games played for turkeys, bone-in hams, boneless hams, bacon, pork sausage, chicken. Lunch sold by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
