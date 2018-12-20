Highland News Leader

Highland police investigating nearly a dozen smashed-in car windows

By Kavahn Mansouri

December 20, 2018 10:37 AM

Highland Police are investigating nearly a dozen cases of vandalism after residents woke up Thursday morning to smashed car windows and damaged property.

Police Chief Chris Conrad said Highland Police are searching for two suspects who were reported smashing in car windows around Highland with a crowbar, bricks and stones.

He said as of 10 a.m. Thursday the department had taken 11 reports of property damage, all of which were for smashed in car windows.

The suspects, which Conrad said were described as a teenager by a witness, were reported to be traveling in a black or dark blue extended cab truck.

Conrad said one witness scared the two off after she saw the pair smashing a car window with a crowbar.

Several cars were damaged in the Park and Ride lot, according to an eyewitness.

