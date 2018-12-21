HNL 122618 Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Dec. 26, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, Dec. 26:
▪ The Polar Express Train Ride — 4:30, 6, 7:15 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. St. Louis Union Station, 1820 Market St., St. Louis. Experience the magic of “The Polar Express” with a 45-minute train ride adventure to the North Pole. stlthepolarexpressride.com
▪ Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. Tilles Park, 9551 Litzsinger Road, St. Louis. Open to vehicular traffic every day except Mondays and Saturdays. Closed Dec. 24. Cost: $10 per vehicle; cash or check only. Carriage rides and walks available. stlouisco.com/parks
▪ ‘Anastasia’ at the Fabulous Fox Theatre — 7:30 p.m. The Fabulous Fox, 527 North Grand Blvd., St. Louis. This new Broadway musical set in 1920s Paris tells the story of a young woman who sets out to discover her past. Production runs through Jan. 6. fabulousfox.com
Thursday, Dec. 27:
▪ IBEW #649 Retired Members Club — 9 a.m. Eagles Nest Restaurant, 117 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto. Monthly breakfast meeting. A morning of food and friendship. 618-656-7593.
▪ Winter Getaway — 10:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis. Celebrate the season with a variety of fun-filled, festive activities including indoor snow fun, musical performances and crafts. mohistory.org
▪ Celebrate Raja’s 26th Birthday — 11 a.m. St. Louis Zoo, One Government Drive, St. Louis. The St. Louis Zoo’s bull elephant Raja will receive special presents to stomp open for this 26th birthday. Visitors are invited to sing “Happy Birthday” and cheer for Raja. Visitors can sign a giant birthday card and learn more about elephants and elephant conservation until 1 p.m. Birthday cupcakes and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. stlzoo.org/raja
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Brewery Lights 2018 — 5 to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30. Budweiser Brewery, 1200 Lynch St., St. Louis. Enjoy more than a million twinkling lights, special beer, food and entertainment. facebook.com/events/580021629100188
Friday, Dec. 28:
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Granite City Swing Band — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Villa Rose Senior Living Community, 401 S. Moreland Road, Bethalto. Celebrate the new year early with the Granite City Swing Band. Free admission. 618-377-3239.
▪ Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert — 7 p.m. St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Experience the most iconic musical moments from favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade. For tickets, call 314-534-1700.
Saturday, Dec. 29:
▪ Metro East Model Railroad Club Open House — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old Glen Carbon Fire House/Village Hall, 180 Summit St., Glen Carbon. Watch the trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale model railroad. Free admission. trainweb.org/memrc
▪ Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert — 2 p.m. St. Louis Symphony, 718 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis. Experience the most iconic musical moments from favorite Walt Disney Animation Studios films released over the last decade. For tickets, call 314-534-1700.
