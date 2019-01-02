Highland Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 2, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Thursday, Jan. 3:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Karaoke Night — 7 p.m. American Legion Post 708, 104 N. Main St., Troy. Join Doctor DJ and karaoke. Sing your favorite songs or just sit back and enjoy the music with friends and family.
Friday, Jan. 4:
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat-in or carryout.
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ ‘Friday Fiends: The One with the Murder’ – A Miniature ‘Friends’ Inspired Mystery — 7 to 9 p.m. The Milton Schoolhouse, 1320 Milton Rd., Suite 3A, Alton. Two hours of fun, murder and snacks (if you can find them). Tickets: standard $25; group rate $20 per person. slyhedgehog.com
Saturday, Jan. 5:
▪ Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton. Informative programs about bald eagles. Learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and more. Short video presentation followed by observational drive to view wintering bald eagles. Dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. Reservations are required. For information or reservations, call 618-786-3323.
▪ Birds of Winter Raptor Saturdays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. Treehouse Wildlife Center will have a live raptor inside the center to observe up close. 636-899-0090.
▪ Eagle Meet and Greet — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January. Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Celebrate all things eagle related and see an American Bald Eagle up close. Each Saturday a live American Bald Eagle will be the featured guest. Ask and learn about eagles and their habitats. 800-258-6645.
▪ 1769 Twelfth Afternoon Ball — 12 to 4 p.m. Old Courthouse, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis. Celebrate the end of the holiday season as St. Louisans did in 1769. The event acknowledges the end of the 12 days of Christmas, leading to Mardi Gras. Features music, food and dancing from 1769. Historical clothing not required to participate. 877-982-1410 or gatewayarch.com
▪ Family Game Night at Tibbets House — 4 to 6 p.m. The Tibbets House Bed, Breakfast & Books, 801 9th St., Highland.
▪ Karaoke Night — 8 p.m. VFW Post 976, 123 W. Market St., Troy. Join Doctor DJ and karaoke. Sing your favorite songs or just sit back and enjoy the music with friends and family.
Sunday, Jan. 6:
▪ Birds of Winter Eagle Sundays — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays in January. Audubon Center at Riverlands, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton. View eagles from the warmth of the center. 636-899-0090.
Wednesday, Jan. 9:
▪ 12th Annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive — 12 to 7 p.m. American Legion Post 365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville. Everyone who presents to donate will receive a specially designed two-sided Blues T-shirt, while supplies last. 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Blues.
