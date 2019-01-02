Highland News Leader

Newest fast food joint opens just in time for new year in Highland

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 02, 2019 10:40 AM

Developers of Highland’s newest fast-food attraction made good on their promise to open before the new year this week.

The new Burger King, located at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Koepfli Lane, officially opened to the public Monday, Dec. 31.

James Needham, director of Operations at Broadway Restaurant Group, the developers of the project, said the burger shop was planned to open the last weekend of December or, at the very latest, on New Year’s Eve.

Broadway Restaurant Group was founded in 2016 and currently has more than 34 Burger King locations in the greater St. Louis area and Southern Illinois.

He said his company has been excited about the prospect of opening a location in Highland for some time.

“It’s always been a community we’ve been watching. It’s something we’ve been wanting to go after for a long time,” Needham said. “We’re excited to be coming to the community and giving more options to the town.”



Burger King’s opening closely follows the opening of a new Jimmy Johns, less than a mile down the road.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  