Several Highland residential homes under boil order until Friday

Highland’s Public Works Department has issued a boil order for a number of residential customers along Pine Street due to a water main break.
The following addresses on Pine Street are under the order:
- 601-613
- 617
- 618
- 622
- 700
- 701
- 704
- 705
- 709
- 710
- 714-717
- 1014
Additional addresses under the order include 1016 6th Street, 1103 7th Street, and 1015 and 1021 8th Street.
The earliest possible lifting of the order will be Friday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments