Several Highland residential homes under boil order until Friday

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 03, 2019 12:56 PM

Highland’s Public Works Department has issued a boil order for a number of residential customers along Pine Street due to a water main break.

The following addresses on Pine Street are under the order:

  • 601-613
  • 617
  • 618
  • 622
  • 700
  • 701
  • 704
  • 705
  • 709
  • 710
  • 714-717
  • 1014

Additional addresses under the order include 1016 6th Street, 1103 7th Street, and 1015 and 1021 8th Street.

The earliest possible lifting of the order will be Friday.

