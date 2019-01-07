Highland varsity earns fourth place at ICCA cheer competition

The Highland varsity cheerleaders earned fourth place at the ICCA cheer competition Saturday.
The squad placed well even after taking a 5.0 legality penalty for an illegal move in their mount. Despite the penalty, the girls ran a strong, zero fall routine.
Also at the competition, all four of Highland’s seniors were named scholar athletes, having a cumulative grade-point average of 4.5 or higher. They include Lexi Gibbons, Megan Griesbaum, Carly Rakers and Alex Thies.
Gibbons, Rakers and Thies also earned All State honors out of the 30 that were chosen from the entire state.
Highland also had one stunt group that competed and took second place. Participants were Lexi Gibbons, Alex Thies, Kamy Daiber and Emma Ruffini.
Highland will compete next on Wednesday January 8 at the MVC conference contest to be held at Triad.
