Highland varsity earns fourth place at ICCA cheer competition

The winners of this year’s Highland Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Lights Competition draw the inspiration for their displays from their own classic family traditions.







The contest, sponsored by the Highland Chamber of Commerce, drew two winners, from two categories. The “Home for the Holidays” category went to a contestant who exhibited a display showing a more classic display of lights, while the “Clark W. Griswold” category went to a display which shows excessive use of lights.

Ken Kapp, 1816 Parkview Dr., won the “Clark W. Griswald” award and Jim and Diane Munie, 315 Hampton Ct., received the “Home for the Holidays” award.







The winners this year will receive a $25 Chamber Gift Certificate, have pictures of their house posted on the Highland Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, a sign in their yard denoting which category they won, and bragging rights until next year’s competition