Second boil order issued in Highland this month

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 09, 2019 11:02 AM

A boil water order was issued Wednesday morning for several addresses in Highland.

During this time any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for five minutes before use.

The order will be lifted once samples taken to a lab have received satisfactory results, typically within 48 hours.

The following addresses on Pine Street are under the boil order:

  • 601
  • 607-610
  • 612-613
  • 617-618
  • 622
  • 700-701
  • 704-705
  • 709-710
  • 714-717

In addition, 1014 and 1016 6th Street, 1103 7th Street, and 1015 and 1021 8th Street also are under the order.

For more information call Highland’s Department of Public Works at 618-654-6823

