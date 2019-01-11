Spin-N-Cafe brings new fried chicken option to Highland

Fried chicken lovers have a new option in Highland, in the form of the Spin-N-Cafe, located at 201 Walnut St.
The new restaurant, featuring food from Krispy Krunchy Chicken, a fried chicken franchise, opened in mid-December after strip mall owner Surjuit “Sunny” Tut’s addition project was completed.
Tut, the owner of Tut Properties Inc., Highland Liquor and Food Mark and Highland Laundromat, said the new restaurant was a way to give people in Highland some different options. He said, so far, it’s bringing in a lot of new faces.
“People are excited about something different,” Tut said.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken offers orders of fried chicken, Cajun tenders, fried shrimp, cajun fish, sandwiches and many sides through Spin-N-Cafe. Tut said he plans to add more options to the menu as time goes on.
The addition was constructed at 213 Walnut St., where a dilapidated home and garage once stood. It is connected to the liquor and food mart and Tut’s laundromat.
Tut said he bought the property in 2017 with the idea of adding a restaurant franchise. He said he looked at several franchises before making the decision, he said.
He discovered Krispy Krunchy Chicken at a convenience store while on a trip to Kentucky with friends. He said they liked it so much, he knew he wanted to bring it to Highland.
“They were crazy about it,” Tut said.
In addition to the new eatery, Tut has added a gaming area and a small bar which he says will open this week. Both the bar and gambling are open until 1 a.m. on weekends.
Spin-N-Cafe is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
