St. Louis-style pizza franchise eyes new location in Highland

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 11, 2019 01:41 PM

One of St. Louis’ favorite pizza shops may be setting up shop in Highland.

A representative with Imo’s Pizza said Friday that the company is in the process of negotiating with the city in an effort to bring the St. Louis-based franchise to Highland.

At the city council’s last meeting, a special use permit was approved for 2625 Plaza Drive, where the proposed Imo’s Pizza would be located. The special use permit was requested by Jedna, LLC, on behalf of Frey Properties, a local real estate company.

A tanning salon previously was located in the lot.

The building described in the special use permit also would include a drive-thru, which Jedna LLC said in city filings will be used for pick up orders placed online or over the phone.

Imo’s Pizza has been a St. Louis staple since 1964. Currently, the company has roughly 90 restaurants with hopes for 100 by the end of 2019, according to the chain’s website.

Along with its famous thin-crust “St. Louis-style” pizza, Imo’s offers wings, sandwiches, salads, and pasta.

