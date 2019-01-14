Highland project to replace 80-year-old pipes will decrease frequency of boil orders

Hard Road Theatre will have five performances of its winter musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is a musical comedy that features tunes from the 1950s and 1960s and revolves around four women who are the Springfield High Songleaders: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, as they are called upon as a last minute replacement to perform at their high school prom in 1958.