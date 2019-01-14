Hard Road Theatre’s ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’ opens Friday

Hard Road Theatre will have five performances of its winter musical, The Marvelous Wonderettes.
The Marvelous Wonderettes is a musical comedy that features tunes from the 1950s and 1960s and revolves around four women who are the Springfield High Songleaders: Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, as they are called upon as a last minute replacement to perform at their high school prom in 1958.
The group gets back together again ten-years later at their ten-year high school reunion in 1968 to perform again.
The show is directed by Bill Sullivan, assisted by Weston Holzinger, with musical direction by David Wilton and choreography by Christine Taylor. The cast stars Gentry Fifer as Betty Jean, Kenzie Holzinger as Suzy, Breanna Noe as Cindy Lou, and Bethany Rosenthal as Missy.
Performances will be Friday, Jan. 18, Saturday, Jan, 19, Friday, Jan. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at the Highland High School Kennel, located at 12760 Troxler Ave. in Highland.
Ticket prices are $11 for senior citizens and children and $12 for everyone else.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions.
