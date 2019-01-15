Highland News Leader

Highland Art Council’s Art Affair is Feb. 9

By Kavahn Mansouri

January 15, 2019 10:53 AM

The Highland Arts Council presents its second Art Affair: Fall in Love with Art, Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lindendale Park Ballroom in Highland from 7-10 p.m.

The evening features several visual artists demonstrating throughout the evening, plus a painter creating to the music of jazz. Hors-d’oeuvres and complimentary wine will be available at the silent and live auctions present art-related donations from regional artists, plus tickets to arts-related performances.

Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online, from any HAC member, by calling 618-558-0054, or by mailing your check to HAC, PO Box 33, Highland, IL 62249.

As an IRS-designated 501(c)3, all donations to Highland Arts Council are tax-deductible within the IRS rules and regulations.

