Highland Art Council’s Art Affair is Feb. 9

The Highland Arts Council presents its second Art Affair: Fall in Love with Art, Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Lindendale Park Ballroom in Highland from 7-10 p.m.
The evening features several visual artists demonstrating throughout the evening, plus a painter creating to the music of jazz. Hors-d’oeuvres and complimentary wine will be available at the silent and live auctions present art-related donations from regional artists, plus tickets to arts-related performances.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased online, from any HAC member, by calling 618-558-0054, or by mailing your check to HAC, PO Box 33, Highland, IL 62249.
As an IRS-designated 501(c)3, all donations to Highland Arts Council are tax-deductible within the IRS rules and regulations.
