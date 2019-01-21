Five candidates are running for two seats on the Highland City Council

With a month remaining before the filing deadline, five candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for two open seats on the Highland City Council.
Incumbents Aaron Schwarz, 334 Regency Ct., and Neil Nicolaides, 2030 Broadway, are seeking four more years on the council. Nicolaides seeks a second term while Schwarz seeks his third.
Gary Crosby, 1916 Olive St., John Hipskind, 20 Fox Run Ct., and Sarah Sloan, 723 Zchokke also have stated their candidacies for the election.
Crosby is Highland’s former Emergency Medical Services director, who resigned from the post in 2015. Crosby started his work at Highland EMS as a volunteer in 1996 and was named the city’s full-time EMS director in 1999.
HIpskind is a local attorney at Hipskind & McAninch, LLC. In 2017, he ran for a seat on the Highland board of education.
Sloan is a longtime member of the Jaycees, has worked at the Highland School District and at a local car dealership.
The term of office for members of the city council is four years.
Election day is Tuesday, Feb. 26.
