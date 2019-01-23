HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital announces pre-registration dates for 2019 Spring Health Fair

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland will host its spring health fair Tuesday, April 23, from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Highland Hope Church, at 12846 Daiber Road, Highland, IL.
Pre-registration for an appointment will only take place in person, in the main lobby of the Hospital and on the dates listed below. Walk-in appointments are available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. for those who do not pre-register
Pre-registration Dates & Times
- Sunday, March 3: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 6: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 12: 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 13: 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 18: 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21: 6:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 29: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
The spring health fair is a self-pay service. Payment is due at the time of pre-registration by cash, check or credit card. St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.
To ensure health fair attendees receive test results in a timely manner, St. Joseph’s Hospital will mail all test results to participants in approximately 3-4 weeks following the health fair; no test results will be mailed or faxed to a participant’s health care provider.
Free tests and screenings include blood pressure, BMI, vision and hearing.
The St. Joseph’s Hospital fall health fair is sponsored in part by the HSHS St. Joseph’s Foundation PrimeHealth sponsors: BlockPlaneDesigns, Donovan Rose Nester, P.C., Edward Jones - Matt Armentrout, FCB Banks, First Mid Bank & Trust, Highland Machine, Hill Vision Services, Highland Rural King, Meridith Funeral Home, Oberbeck Grain Company, Plaza Dental Care, Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral, Scott Credit Union, SIUA/Rogier Insurance Agency, Terra Properties, TheBANK of Edwardsville, and The Korte Company.
For more information call 618-651-2739 or visit stjosephshighland.org/fair.
For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.
