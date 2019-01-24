HNL 013019 Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 30, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Email: lifestyle@bnd.com. Mail to: Highland News Leader Around Town, Belleville News-Democrat, 120 S. Illinois St., P.O. Box 427, Belleville, IL 62222-0427. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.
Wednesday, Jan. 30:
▪ Highland Illinois Area Schools Alumni Association Nominations — Through Jan. 31. Nominees wanted for the 2019 Hall of Fame. Applications are available at highlandilalumni.com and due by Jan. 31. highlandilalumni.com
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
▪ St. Jacob/Marine Jaycees Superbowl Squares — Through 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Buy your Superbowl squares before the big game to help support the St. Jacob/Marine Jaycees. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Larry Jones at 618-444-0130 or any other Jaycees member. facebook.com/msjjaycees/photos/a.2174076086209550/2358732241077266
▪ Highland VFW Ladies Auxiliary card party — 1 p.m. at the post home. Pinochle, euchre and bunco will be played. Hot sandwiches and homemade pies and cake available. Admission $1.
Thursday, Jan. 31:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2:
▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary Used Book Sale — 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Ungacta Conference Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Admission: $2 Thursday, free Friday, $3 bag sale Saturday. Fiction, non-fiction, cooking, children’s books, paperbacks, hardbacks, puzzles, CDs, DVDs available.
Friday, Feb. 1:
▪ Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Books, magazines, puzzles, games, DVD and CD donations accepted during regular library hours or on the day of the sale. During inclement weather, if the Triad Unit 2 School District is closed on the day of the sale, the book sale will be canceled. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Fish Fry — 4 to 7 p.m. St. Elizabeth Church, 2300 Pontoon Road, Granite City. Cod, catfish, pollock, jack salmon, shrimp. Eat in or carry-out.
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ ‘Know It All’ Trivia — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Route 143, Highland. 5:30 p.m. Check-in. Music, comics, movies, food, commercials and nerd questions. Silent auction, raffles. Cash prizes for top three teams. Cost: $100 per table, up to 10 per table. By Friends of Highland Area Scouts. 618-791-3154.
Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2:
▪ Winter Book Fair — 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. Sale offers more than 20,000 used books of all kinds, including children’s, current fiction, mysteries, history, literature, art, cookbooks, gardening, sports, philosophy, religion, biography and much more. CDs, DVDs and vinyl albums also available. 618-656-1294.
Saturday, Feb. 2:
▪ Highland Choir Pancake Breakfast — 8 to 11 a.m. Highland Middle School, 2813 State Route 160, Highland. All-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage, Tang, coffee. Enjoy breakfast while listening to various performances by the Highland school’s choirs. Breakfast courtesy Chris Cakes STL. Cost: $10. facebook.com/events/368328653981845
▪ Wonders of Watercolor — 12 to 1:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Artist Greta Pastorello will show you basic technical instructions before trying them on your own art piece. Space is limited. Register by calling 618-288-1212 or visit glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Bingo, but not as you know it. The numbers have been replaced with the names of singers and bands, and the caller has been replaced with rapid-fire song clips. Players must identify the artists and songs on their bingo cards to win. Bring your own snacks. Cash bar. No outside drinks permitted. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Chocolate Affair, 1011 Broadway, Highland, or facebook.com/events/1093530494182949
▪ Bunko Blizzard — 7 p.m. Windows on Broadway, 401 Broadway, Highland. Doors open 6:30 p.m. Hosted by Stewards of Hope International. No previous experience necessary. For questions or more information, contact Jennifer Whitten at jennifer.whitten@hotmail.com
Sunday, Feb. 3:
▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series — 2 p.m. Immanuel United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 800 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Series kicks off with a lecture on the Ramey Tablet and other Mississippian-style tablets. Presented by Bill Iseminger, archaeologist who’s worked at Cahokia Mounds for nearly 48 years and is the current assistant manager of the site. Free and open to the public. 618-656-1294.
Sunday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 24:
▪ Metro Theater Company presents ‘The Hundred Dresses’ — 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 15, 22 and Saturday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24. The Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis. Based on the Newbery Honor-winning children’s classic by Eleanor Estes, “The Hundred Dresses” addresses topics of bullying, prejudice and immigration, with a message of tolerance, empathy and understanding. Tickets: $14-$20. 314-932-7414 or metroplays.org
Tuesday, Feb. 5:
▪ 2019 Illinois Dairy Summit — 9 a.m. Lifelong Learning Center, Kaskaskia College, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Registration begins 9 a.m. First speaker 10 a.m. Program: “Economic Strategies & Reproduction in 2019,” featuring daily management information and ideas on how to improve the bottom line in tough times. Cost: $5 for dairy producers, $15 for all others. Students free. kaskaskia.edu
▪ Chinese New Year Family Celebration — 6 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Learn about the holiday and enjoy stories, songs, crafts, games and snacks. 618-452-6238, ext. 720. smrld.org
Wednesday, Feb. 6:
▪ Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, UnGacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Most recent donation should not have been later than Dec. 5, 2018. Donor must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. Photo ID required. Eat before arriving and plan to spend approximately an hour. Appointments requested; walk-ins welcome. 800-591-8049 or bloodcenterimpact.org
▪ Jump and Jive: Swing Dance Lessons — 6:30 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dance off the winter doldrums and learn swing dance basics. Bring your friends. For ages 19 and older. Register by calling 618-452-6238, ext. 755. smrld.org
Friday, Feb. 8:
▪ HSHS Holy Family Foundation Fundraising Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Help raise funds to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville. Guests will experience “Winter in Hawaii” with vintage vacation fun and tropical entertainment and enjoy a Hawaiian themed gourmet menu. Tickets are $100 each or $750 for a table of eight. hshsholyfamily.org/gala
Saturday, Feb. 9:
▪ Kaskaskia College Alumni and Friends Valentine Dinner & Dance — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery, 15469 State Route 127, Carlyle. Wine tasting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance 7 to 11 p.m. Music by The Facts O’ Life. Dinner and dance tickets $30 per person. 618-545-3069 or 618-660-7145.
Friday, Feb. 15:
▪ Third Annual Heart Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Free to attend. Participants must be 18 or older. Attendees encouraged to bring their own heart-healthy snacks. Prize for the table with the healthiest snacks. Cash bar, prizes. Seating is limited. RSVP to 618-651-2761. Hosted by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Canter for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness.
Comments