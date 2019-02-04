Highland Around Town

Noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Due to the large number of submissions, non-profit events may run only one time in print, will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.
Wednesday, Feb. 6:
▪ ‘Cram the Cars’ Food Drive — Through Feb. 28. HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois teams up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following Highland locations: Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick and Chevrolet, 12631 IL-143; Tri Ford Inc., 12610 IL 143; Faith Countryside Homes, 100 Faith Drive; Highland Health Care Center, 1450 26th St.; San Gabriel Memory Care, 2509 Frank Watson Parkway. 217-994-3919 or 217-994-4072.
▪ Blood Drive — 2 to 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, UnGacta Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Most recent donation should not have been later than Dec. 5, 2018. Donor must weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. Photo ID required. Eat before arriving and plan to spend approximately an hour. Appointments requested; walk-ins welcome. 800-591-8049 or bloodcenterimpact.org
▪ Jump and Jive: Swing Dance Lessons — 6:30 p.m. Six Mile Regional Library District, 2001 Delmar Ave., Granite City. Dance off the winter doldrums and learn swing dance basics. Bring your friends. For ages 19 and older. Register by calling 618-452-6238, ext. 755. smrld.org
Thursday, Feb. 7:
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
Friday, Feb. 8:
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Mother Son Date Night — 6 to 8 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Mothers can take their little boys out for a fun night of bonding over crafts, games, and refreshments. 800-289-2388.
▪ Book Release Event: ‘With Ten Thousand Kisses’ — 6 to 9 p.m. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Book release of “With Ten Thousand Kisses,” a collection of loving letters by Eugene Field to his wife, Julia. Plans include an evening of music, hors d’oeuvres and remarks by St. Louis personality Charlie Brennan to launch the private publishing of this book. Evening will include romantic harp melodies and an exclusive showing of Julia Field’s wedding dress. Admission: $20 per person. fieldhousemuseum.org
▪ Troy Family Year of Fun: ‘Black Panther’ — 6 p.m. The Activity Center (Spin City), 284 Riggin Road, Troy. Doors open 6 p.m. Movie starts 8 p.m. Leave your wallet at home – everything is free 6 to 8 p.m. Hotdogs, chips, water while supplies last. Balloon animals, caricatures, face paintings, bounce houses. 618-667-8769 or troycoc.com
▪ HSHS Holy Family Foundation Fundraising Gala — 6 to 11 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Help raise funds to enhance the patient care provided in Greenville. Guests will experience “Winter in Hawaii” with vintage vacation fun and tropical entertainment and enjoy a Hawaiian themed gourmet menu. Tickets are $100 each or $750 for a table of eight. hshsholyfamily.org/gala
Friday, Feb. 8 and Saturday, Feb. 9:
▪ Highland Middle School: ‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ — 7 p.m. Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal, Highland.
Friday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 10:
▪ St. Louis Woodworking Show — 12 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. A variety of free seminars featuring everything from “Brush Your Way to a Wicked Good Finish” to “Understanding the Design Software CAD/CAM Design 101” for digital wood carvers. Most classes are free; some paid seminars available.
Saturday, Feb. 9:
▪ Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution — 10 a.m. Latzer LIbrary Auditorium, 1001 9th St., Highland. Monthly meeting. Lola DeGroff will present a program on Cherokee Indians. 618-667-8660.
▪ Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship — 10 a.m. St. Paul’s School gym, 1416 Main St., Highland. Registration from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Open to all boys and girls ages 9 to 14. Participants required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent. Free event. 618-654-9049.
▪ For the Love of Paws — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Madison County Fairgrounds, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Vendor fair and pet adoption event. Raise awareness for puppies and dogs with special needs and in need of a home. Activities, demonstrations, swag bags, petting areas and more. facebook.com/events/333964907202063
▪ 21st Annual Dead of Winter Festival — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Celebrate winter ghosts, hauntings and the macabre at the mysterious Mineral Springs Hotel. Presentations on ghosts, hauntings or spirited locations and more. Vendor tables and prize raffles. Admission is free with a canned or non-perishable item to benefit local food banks in the area. 618-465-3200.
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages two and older. Under age two are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Galactic Star Wars Valentine’s Day — 1 to 3 p.m. Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. A Star Wars-themed Valentine’s celebration for all ages. Themed crafts, refreshments. Robotics display that children can explore and play with. 618-288-1212.
▪ Kaskaskia College Alumni and Friends Valentine Dinner & Dance — 5:30 to 11 p.m. Bretz Wildlife Lodge & Winery, 15469 State Route 127, Carlyle. Wine tasting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dinner 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dance 7 to 11 p.m. Music by The Facts O’ Life. Dinner and dance tickets $30 per person. 618-545-3069 or 618-660-7145. Tickets can be purchased online at tix5.centerstageticketing.com/sites/kaskaskia
▪ A Night of Dinner & Music — 6 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge, 721 9th St., Highland. An evening of dinner and music to support Highland Animal Shelter. Music provided by Highland Music School. Cost: $30 per person. Reservations requested but not required. lovemyherbgarden@yahoo.com
▪ Texas Hold’Em Tournament — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Doors open 6 p.m. Buy-in charge $50, includes two beverages. There is a $10 optional best hand. Players must be 18 or older. Cash prizes. Sponsored by Edwardsville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 244. Proceeds benefit Christmas with a Cop, youth sports teams and other charitable causes in the community.
▪ Art Affair: Fall in Love with Art — 7 to 10 p.m. Lindendale Ballroom, 2020 Park St., Highland. Evening will feature great food, wine, live music from SIUE Jazz combos, demonstrating artists Michael Anderson and Sarah Walker, and a silent art auction. Tickets are $35. 618-558-0054 or highlandartscouncil.org
Sunday, Feb. 10:
▪ Valentine’s Tea for Two Fundraiser — 1 to 3 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, lower level, Heggemeier Hall, 1212 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey. An afternoon of mini-tea sandwiches, desserts, song and fellowship. Tickets are $20 per person. 618-401-1450.
Tuesday, Feb. 12:
▪ Book Club — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Discussing “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty. A complete reading list with meeting dates available online. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ $2 Movies at the Wildey: ‘Some Like It Hot’ — 7 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 North Main St., Edwardsville. Tickets only available the day of the show one hour before showtime. Cash or check only. (Charge/Debit cards accepted for concessions) All seats general admission.
Thursday, Feb. 14:
▪ Valentine Karaoke with KJ Sheel — 8 p.m. to midnight. Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis. Love songs and break-up songs only. Free admission. Must be 21 or older. blueberryhill.com
Friday, Feb. 15:
▪ Third Annual Heart Glo Bingo — 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 IL-143, Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Free to attend. Participants must be 18 or older. Attendees encouraged to bring their own heart-healthy snacks. Prize for the table with the healthiest snacks. Cash bar, prizes. Seating is limited. RSVP to 618-651-2761. Hosted by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland and Canter for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness.
▪ Saint Louis Astronomical Society Meeting — 7:30 to 9 p.m. Washington University, McDonnell Hall, room 162, One Brookings Drive, St. Louis. Featuring ‘Probing the Sub-Microwave Universe,’ an illustrated presentation by K. Michael Malolepszy of the Saint Louis Astronomical Society. slasonline.org
Saturday, Feb. 16:
▪ Highland Lions Trivia Night — 7 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Doors open 6 p.m. Popcorn and drinks available or bring your own food. No alcohol please. Silent auction, 50/50. Cost: $15 per person for tables of eight to 10. Reservations by Feb. 10. To reserve a table, 618-779-3815 or 618-402-7555.
Tuesday, Feb. 19:
▪ CPR AED Class — 6 p.m. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, Administrative Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Course teaches lifesaving skills of adult and child CPR with breaths, adult and child AED use, infant CPR and relief of choking in an adult, child or infant. Space is limited. Pre-registration required. 618-651-2583 or caitlin.sullivan@hshs.org
Monday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 1:
▪ Kindergarten Call-in Registration Week — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2019, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for fall 2019. For Highland Primary, call 618-654-2107. For Alhambra Primary (if you live north of Interstate 70), call 618-488-2200. Family will need to provide certified copy of birth certificate and proof of residency by visitation date: May 3.
