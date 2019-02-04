Nudge Coffee in Highland closes its doors

After weeks of looking for a way to open back up, the owners of Highland’s Nudge Coffee Roasters announced Friday its doors have been closed for good.
The coffee shop, which moved to Highland’s city square after Schuette’s Market shutdown in 2017, was owned by Joe Ephrem and Maureena Smith.
The couple opened the shop in 2015 in Schuette’s Market, where the focused on micro-roasting coffee in-house and offering different coffees from around the globe. In late 2017 the shop began offering baked goods alongside their many beverage options.
Ephrem and Smith were the second owners of the shop.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ephrem took to Facebook in December to announce the business had been shut down in due to failed tax payments. In his post, he wrote he and Smith had every intention to reopen if possible. Shortly after, a GoFundMe was created that quickly raised $1,600.
However, last week Ephrem announced on the Nudge Coffee Roaster’s Facebook page the store would be closing for good, calling it the end of a chapter. The shop’s Facebook page was later deleted.
Comments