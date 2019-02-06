Highland HSHS honors nurse with DAISY award, to collect cans through February

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital recently awarded Jane Deiters, a registered nurse (RN), with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day. This nomination marked Deiters’ 8th DAISY nomination since the program was implemented in December 2016.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired award that thanks nurses for making a difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors.
Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”
“The DAISY Award program allows us to recognize our extraordinary nurses for going above and beyond,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “Jane is a wonderful nurse who has provided excellent care to our patients, and we are very proud of her.”
Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.
Canned Food Month
Also this month at HSHS, in recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois is teaming up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.
Help with the 5th annual “Cram the Cars” and drop off your non-perishable food items at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, or at any one of the below organizations:
- Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick, and Chevrolet – 12631 IL-143, Highland, IL
- Tri Ford Inc. – 12610 IL-143, Highland, IL
- Faith Countryside Homes – 100 Faith Dr., Highland, IL
- Highland Health Care Center – 1450 26th St., Highland, IL
- San Gabriel Memory Care – 2509 Frank Watson Pkwy, Highland, IL
Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Donations will be accepted the entire month of February. Thursday, Feb. 28, HSHS Home Care and Hospice will CRAM the CARS with the donated items before delivering them to the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry.
In addition to non-perishable food items, Highland Area Christian Service Ministry is in need of hygiene products and toiletries.
