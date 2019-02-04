Highland High School announces Illinois State Scholars

Twenty-seven students from the graduating class of 2019 from Highland High School have been recognized as Illinois State Scholars.
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state agency committed to helping to make college accessible and affordable for Illinois families, bestows this prestigious recognition to top Illinois high school students annually.
Illinois State Scholars possess strong academic potential and are chosen based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth semester class rank. State Scholars rank in approximately the top ten percent of high school seniors, representing 652 high schools across the state.
This year’s scholars are Heather Kim, Katelyn Marti, Brooke Wilson, Audrey Wilke, Emilie Hoepker, Brianna Korte, Delaney Grimes, Alexis Hartman, Mackenzie Jones, Lauren Townsend, Hailey Niebrugge, Grayson Miranda, Taylor Reidelberger, BayLee Wetzel, Emerson Nyquist, Abigail Beyer, Jennifer Taylor, Trent Lammers, William BonDurant, Mae Riffel, Megan Ramsey, Sam Segrist, Cole Diesen, Michael Barth, Megan Griesbaum, Lexys Gilliam and Kealy Korte.
