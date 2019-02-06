Highland News Leader

Four Highland firefighters announce retirement after decades of service

By Kavahn Mansouri

February 06, 2019 10:10 AM

Highland News Leader

The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.
By
Up Next
The Highland News Leader serves readers in Highland.
By

Four Highland Fire Department officers announced they’d be retiring from the force after decades of service Tuesday night at a department meeting.

Collectively, the members have more than 90 years of service to the department.

The following members announced their retirement:

  • Captain Brad Menz - 30 years of service, effective February 15th.

  • Lieutenant Jay Bloemker - 20 years of service, effective February 17th.

  • Lieutenant Tavis Tebbe - 15 years of service, effective March 4th.

  • Captain Tim Lucia - 28 years of service, effective May 1st.

Kavahn Mansouri

My name is Kavahn Mansouri and I’m a Belleville News-Democrat and Highland News Leader reporter. I’ve covered small towns for more than two years, telling impactful, local stories that matter to those communities.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  