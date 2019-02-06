Four Highland firefighters announce retirement after decades of service

Four Highland Fire Department officers announced they’d be retiring from the force after decades of service Tuesday night at a department meeting.
Collectively, the members have more than 90 years of service to the department.
The following members announced their retirement:
Captain Brad Menz - 30 years of service, effective February 15th.
Lieutenant Jay Bloemker - 20 years of service, effective February 17th.
Lieutenant Tavis Tebbe - 15 years of service, effective March 4th.
Captain Tim Lucia - 28 years of service, effective May 1st.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Comments