HNL 022019 Around Town

Wednesday, Feb. 20:
▪ ‘Cram the Cars’ Food Drive — Through Feb. 28. HSHS Home Care and Hospice Southern Illinois teams up with several community organizations to “Cram the Car” with non-perishable food items for the Highland Area Christian Service Ministry. Items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following Highland locations: Steve Schmitt Inc. GMC, Buick and Chevrolet, 12631 IL-143; Tri Ford Inc., 12610 IL 143; Faith Countryside Homes, 100 Faith Drive; Highland Health Care Center, 1450 26th St.; San Gabriel Memory Care, 2509 Frank Watson Parkway. 217-994-3919 or 217-994-4072.
▪ Winter Crop Seminar — 12 p.m. Wooden Nickel Conference Room Side, 171 S. Main St., Glen Carbon. Lunch buffet followed by seminar presentation. Speakers: Doug Yoder, COUNTRY Financial Crop Agency Manager, and Melissa Luce, COUNTRY Financial Claims. Free and open to all farmers and landowners. COUNTRYCrop.com
▪ Veterans Aid and Attendance Presentation — 7 to 8:30 p.m. Cedarhurst of Highland, 220 Field Crossing Drive, Highland. Educational event about Veterans Aid and Attendance and paying for senior care. For families who have a loved one that is a veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran. Learn how to qualify for up to $2,169 a month in senior care benefits. Cookies, coffee and tea provided. 618-484-6340.
Thursday, Feb. 21:
▪ Driver Services Mobile Unit — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weinheimer Community Center, Senior Room, 1100 Main St., Highland. Renew drivers licenses, take driving tests, purchase stickers, etc. By appointment. cyberdriveillinois.com
▪ Looking Glass Prairie Genealogy Group — 1 to 3 p.m. Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St., Highland. New members are always welcome. facebook.com/events/775486736120911
▪ Chicks with Sticks — 5 to 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Troy United Methodist Church, Room 241, 407 Edwardsville Road, Troy. Knit and crochet items for different charities and for fellowship. 618-677-7501.
▪ Skate Night at the Weinheimer — 6 to 7:30 p.m. for up to second grade (adult present) and 7:30 to 9 p.m. for third to fifth grade. Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St., Highland. Bring your own roller skates for a fun night of games. Cost: $2 per skater; cash only.
▪ Town Hall Meeting — 7 p.m. Kaskaskia College, Lifelong Learning Center, 27210 College Road, Centralia. Learn about legislation pending in the Illinois General Assembly such as gun control, taxes, legalization of marijuana, job creation and other important issues. Open to the public. Hosted by State Rep. Charlie Meier, Rep. Blaine Wilhour and Senator Jason Plummer.
▪ Art of Soul 2019 — 7 to 9 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. A workshop of artistic fun for ages 14 to 103. Presented by Highland Arts Council. facebook.com/events/922295241494473
Friday, Feb. 22:
▪ Pokémon Regional Championships — 1 to 10 p.m. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. This battle will feature the Trading Card Game and video game and will take place all around the world. Up to $50,000 in prizes, scholarships and gift cards. Come to compete or to watch the battle unfold.
▪ Stitchin’ in the Stacks — 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. If you like to knit, crochet or embroider, gather and socialize with others who share your interest and pick up a few tips and tricks as you work your own creations. Bring your supplies. Self-directed program; no instructor. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Friends+Wine+Food=FUN at Poppy’s — 4 to 7 p.m. Poppy’s Inc. dba Widmer Floral & Greenhouse, 1619 Papin St., Highland. Wine tasting and appetizers. Cost: $10. No reservations needed. 618-654-6465.
▪ Highland Fish Fry — 4 to 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
▪ Madison County Fair - Chicken N Beer Dance — 6 p.m. to midnight. Highland Chamber of Commerce, 1216 Main St., Highland. Support the Madison County Fair by attending this annual event.
▪ Trivia & Auction — 7 p.m. St. Peter’s Lutheran School, 7182 Renken Road, Prairietown. Doors open 6:15 p.m. Cash prizes for first place. Cost: $10 per person, maximum 10 per table. Free soda and popcorn. Register at the door.
Saturday, Feb. 23:
▪ 17th Annual Spring Scholarship Fair — 9 a.m. to noon. University of Missouri - St. Louis, J.C. Penney Building, 1 University Drive, St. Louis. Meet with colleges and universities about scholarship opportunities. Bring copies of transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, letters of recommendation, an essay titled “Why I want to attend college” and a résumé. Register online at infinitescholar.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 16. Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S. Kansas, Edwardsville. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 6. Six Mile Regional Library, 2001 Delmar Ave., Niedringhaus Building, Granite City. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Free Tax Preparation for Local Residents — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through April 13. Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Available for families with household income of $55,000 or less in 2018. 211helps.org
▪ Big Eyes, Big Minds International Children’s Film Festival of St. Louis — 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Anheuser-Busch Theater, St. Louis Zoo, Government Drive, St. Louis. Features award-winning films made for kids and sometimes by kids. Admission per screening is $9 for ages two and older. Under age two are free. Visit stlzoo.org/filmfest for show times, film descriptions and other information.
▪ Mardi Gras Mystery Bar Crawl — 12 to 6 p.m. Highland Masonic Lodge 583, 721 9th St., Highland. Use clues to find the participating locations and play NOLA-themed games along the way. Dress your krewe in their Mardi Gras best to win prizes. Check-in 12 to 1 p.m. Cost: Krewes are four-person and cost $40 per krewe. facebook.com/events/945169679006030
▪ Escape Room — 1 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. For ages kindergarten to sixth grade. Break out of the winter doldrums with an escape room experience. Each session has a different theme and is open to kids and their parent/caregiver. All children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
▪ Joy Women’s Conference — 6 to 9:30 p.m. Gateway Family Church, 97 Oaklawn Road, Glen Carbon. Featuring Candace Payne, aka Chewbacca Mom, who uses wit and wisdom to reveal biblical insights for unshakable joy. Interactive booths, never ending chocolate bar, music and more. Tickets available at eventbrite.com
▪ An Evening of Sex and the Supernatural — 7 to 9 p.m. Mineral Springs Banquet and Conference Center, 301 E. Broadway St., Alton. Eerie evening of wine and decadent desserts. Author Troy Taylor will present “Sex and the Supernatural,” which covers the haunted history of sex and the occult. Not for the faint of heart or easily embarrassed. Must be 21 or older. Cost: $38 per person, includes wine and dessert.
Sunday, Feb. 24:
▪ Evangelical United Church of Christ Chili Cookoff — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. Highland. Chili, hot dogs, dessert will be served. All-you-can-eat for $10, bowl of chili $5, hot dogs $2, desserts $1. Artisan ceramic and wooden bowls available for purchase. Activities for kids.
▪ Grand Reopening & Bridal Fair — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 East Gate Plaza, East Alton. Bridal fair includes photographers, florists, formal wear specialists, food tastings and more. 618-660-8204 or juliasbanquetcenter@yahoo.com
▪ Bridal Open House — 1 to 3 p.m. Copper Dock Winery, 498 White Oak Lane, Pocahontas. Free admission. facebook.com/events/367226100728611
▪ Rescuers for Rescue Chili Cook Off & Home Beer Sampling Event — 1 to 4 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Local fire and police departments will compete for bragging rights in a chili cook off. Music entertainment by Mark London’s Rock ‘n Roll Review, various raffles, Metro East Humane Society merchandise available for purchase. Tickets: $15 for chili sampling, $20 for beer sampling, $30 for both. Must be 21 years old to participate. Benefits Metro East Humane Society. mehs.org/events/rescuers-for-rescue
▪ St. Louis Classical Guitar Society: Trio Virado — 4 p.m. E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Trinity Ave., St. Louis. Amy Porter, flute, Juan Miguel Hernandez, viola, and Joao Luis, guitar, form a concert experience with emotion and love of music that radiates electricity. stlclassicalguitar.org
Monday, Feb. 25:
▪ Medicare Q&A — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Glen Carbon Library, 198 S. Main, Glen Carbon. Bring your questions on how to register and what is covered when you sign up for Medicare. 618-288-1212 or glencarbonlibrary.org
Monday, Feb. 25 through Friday, March 1:
▪ Kindergarten Call-in Registration Week — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students turning 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2019, are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for fall 2019. For Highland Primary, call 618-654-2107. For Alhambra Primary (if you live north of Interstate 70), call 618-488-2200. Family will need to provide certified copy of birth certificate and proof of residency by visitation date: May 3.
Tuesday, Feb. 26:
▪ Job Fair — 1 to 4 p.m. Salvation Army, 20 Glory Place, Belleville. Get your résumé ready and come dressed for success.
▪ Grief Support Group — 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through April 9. St. Joseph’s Hospital, St. Francis Conference Room, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. Eight-week support group for those grieving the loss of a loved one. To learn more or to register, 618-651-2980 or jean.korte@hshs.org
▪ SIUE Jazz Combo Concert — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Dunham Hall, 50 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville. General admission is $12, SIUE students and senior citizens $9.
Wednesday, Feb. 27:
▪ SIUE ‘Sans Merci’ — 7 to 9 p.m. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Metcalf Theater, 47 Circle Drive, Edwardsville. Artistic and inspiring performance about an idealistic young woman named Kelly, who survived rape and attempted murder by South American revolutionaries. Admission: Adults $15, seniors and non-SIUE students $12, free admission for SIUE faculty, staff and students. Tickets can be purchased by calling 618-650-2774 or in person at the box office.
▪ SIUE Wind Symphony and Concert Band — 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wildey Theatre, 252 W. Main St., Edwardsville. The symphony is mostly comprised of undergraduate music performers and music education majors and is directed by Dr. John Bell. General admission: $12, SIUE students and senior citizens $9.
Thursday, Feb. 28:
▪ Highland Garden Club — 7 p.m. Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. Program: Ball Seed Company’s New Annuals and Perennials by Derek Schrof. Guests are welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 28 and Friday, March 1:
▪ Huge Indoor Garage Sale — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday. Madison County Fair Association Expo Hall, 2025 Park Hill Drive, Highland. Crafts, antiques, jewelry, clothing, kitchen items, decor and more. Limited food available for purchase. Free admission.
Saturday, March 2:
▪ Highland Machine and Heartland Community Chorus 2nd Annual St. Paddy’s Party — 5:30 to 9 p.m. Lindendale Park Ballroom, Park Hill Drive, Highland. Tickets $25, includes appetizers from Urban Farmhouse, music by the Irish Aires, dancing, raffle and Fund the Need fundraiser. For tickets, see any Chorus member. For reservations: heartlandcommunitychorus.org
Friday, March 8:
▪ Metro East Humane Society Rock & Roll Bingo — 7 p.m. Collinsville VFW, 1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Doors open 6 p.m. “Name That Tune” meets bingo. Players test knowledge of music trivia after a short clip and must get a bingo to win. Cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 and other raffles, and more. Cost: $20 in advance or $25 at the door. mehs.org/events/rock-roll-bingo
