Highland plans to merge business districts to fund $7 million public safety building

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland recently announced Amy Leifer accepted the position of director of business development for all three HSHS Southern Illinois Division hospitals.





Liefer joined Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) as the director of fund development at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland in 2011. She has held various leadership roles at HSHS, most recently serving as director of philanthropy for Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese and Highland.