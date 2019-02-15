Highland News Leader

Highland VFW announces Patriot Pen Essay, Voice of Democracy winners

By Kavahn Mansouri

February 15, 2019 03:38 PM

Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary Voice Of Democracy winners were awarded recently. From left are Abby Bowers, first place winner; Calli Engelmann, second place; Audrey Wilke, third place; and Scholarship Chairman Nancy Rieke. This year's theme was was "Why My Vote Matters."
Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary recently announced the winners of its annual Patriot Pen Essay and Voice of Democracy awards.

Patriots Pen Essay winners
Patriots Pen Essay winners were presented to students at St. Paul Catholic School from Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary . From left are Scholarship Chairman Nancy Rieke; Kayla Hickey, first place; Levi Ashford, second place; Meagan Wieseman, third place; and teacher Suzanne Horan. The theme for 2018-19 was “Why I Honor The American Flag.”
