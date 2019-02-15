Highland VFW announces Patriot Pen Essay, Voice of Democracy winners

Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary recently announced the winners of its annual Patriot Pen Essay and Voice of Democracy awards.
Patriots Pen Essay winners were recently presented to students at St. Paul Catholic School from Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary. Winners included Kayla Hickey, first place; Levi Ashford, second place; and Meagan Wieseman, third place. The theme for 2018-19 was “Why I Honor The American Flag.”
Highland VFW Post 5694 and Auxiliary Voice Of Democracy winners were awarded recently. Winners included Abby Bowers, first place winner; Calli Engelmann, second place; and Audrey Wilke, third place. This year’s theme was was “Why My Vote Matters.”
